Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2537 Mc Arthur Lake Rd Available 08/05/20 Serenity Awaits in this Private Custom Home on Acreage - When you have all the comforts of home, privacy, and space for a garden and animals, why would you want to head out to make the commute every morning?



Everything you need to live a good life is here – a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a spectacular master bath with garden tub, tile shower, and double sinks; a beautiful kitchen with a stainless side-by-side bottom freezer refrigerator, double oven, microwave, tile floors, a pantry, and abundant cabinets; a living room with river rock fireplace and built-in cabinets; two guest bedrooms with a guest bath, and a downstairs powder room.



Have toys? Projects? You'll love the three car attached garage with plenty of space for work or fun and room left over for your vehicles.



For nature lovers, the Wyman Wildlife Habitat is just down the road and provides over 7 miles of trails. Relax, refresh, and enjoy the beauty of North Idaho in this custom home just 21 miles north of Sandpoint.



Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2100

Propane Deposit: $500

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZTviaHJOLg



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



