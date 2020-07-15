All apartments in Boundary County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2537 Mc Arthur Lake Rd

Location

2537 Mc Arthur Lake Rd, Boundary County, ID 83847

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2537 Mc Arthur Lake Rd · Avail. Aug 5

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2537 Mc Arthur Lake Rd Available 08/05/20 Serenity Awaits in this Private Custom Home on Acreage - When you have all the comforts of home, privacy, and space for a garden and animals, why would you want to head out to make the commute every morning?

Everything you need to live a good life is here – a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a spectacular master bath with garden tub, tile shower, and double sinks; a beautiful kitchen with a stainless side-by-side bottom freezer refrigerator, double oven, microwave, tile floors, a pantry, and abundant cabinets; a living room with river rock fireplace and built-in cabinets; two guest bedrooms with a guest bath, and a downstairs powder room.

Have toys? Projects? You'll love the three car attached garage with plenty of space for work or fun and room left over for your vehicles.

For nature lovers, the Wyman Wildlife Habitat is just down the road and provides over 7 miles of trails. Relax, refresh, and enjoy the beauty of North Idaho in this custom home just 21 miles north of Sandpoint.

Pets considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2100
Propane Deposit: $500
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZTviaHJOLg

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

(RLNE2544094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

