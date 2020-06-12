/
26 Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT📍
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
110 Colorado Ave
110 Colorado Avenue, Whitefish, MT
Studio
$975
Aspen 110 Apartments in Whitefish - Property Id: 122844 NEW APARTMENT COMPLEX - Monthly lease Call for showing Linda 406-253-3924 Short walk to downtown Whitefish Studios, One bedroom and Two bedroom units $ Beautiful views of the Big Mountain or
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Great, furnished 2/2.
620 O'Brien
620 Obrien Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Wonderful secluded home - Available June 10th for a year lease. Walking distance to downtown and Whitefish River! Three bedroom, two bath home on two stories in the heart of Whitefish. Downstairs are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a family room.
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
114 Fairway
114 Fairway Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Fabulous Townhome Near Grouse Mountain Lodge - Fabulous townhome near Grouse Mountain Lodge with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two floors. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level and a two car attached garage.
6008 St Moritz Unit E
6008 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$3,000
990 sqft
6008 St Moritz Unit E Available 06/15/20 Monterra Escape! - Fabulous Whitefish Monterra Condo! Furnished upstairs condo on St. Moritz. A Queen bedroom with bonus anteroom and twin bunks it is just down the street from the clubhouse.
6104 Monterra, Unit I
6104 Monterra Avenue, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1074 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Monterra 1 bed plus loft 1.5 bath condo - Property Id: 294973 Carefree living in this spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Features granite countertops, tile and carpet.
1340 Wisconsin Ave. C
1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Unit C Available 09/15/20 Luxury Lakefront Living - Property Id: 184378 **NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER. Please do not contact in regards to July or August.
2313 Houston Point Dr
2313 Houston Point Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Whitefish Home - Property Id: 44986 Beautiful home on wooded lot - Close to skiing, lake access, and downtown! $2,200/per month, utilities are not included. Small dog accepted with references and additional deposit.
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1011 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245 This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.
645 Woodland Place
645 Woodland Place, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown WhiteFish 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 287728 GREAT LOCATION..... Available Now... Located in the heart of Whitefish, within a few minutes walk to downtown, city beach and a short drive to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
40 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252802 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom.
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
6002 St Moritz Dr Unit C
6002 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon! Townhouse in The Monterra at Whitefish. - Available May 1st Full privileges in club house, gym, pool, and sauna. $50 additional deposit for iButton giving access to amenities. Tenant pays gas and electric.Central gas heat and A/C.
1750 E Lakeshore #201
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1081 sqft
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784 AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.
Results within 5 miles of Whitefish
3893 Big Mountain Rd
3893 Big Mountain Road, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 Morning Eagle Lodge Suite - Property Id: 248219 *Available September-November Fully Furnished All Utilities Included NO PETS COVID-19 Disclaimer: All rentals must adhere to any state & local guidelines in regards to COVID-19.
586 Bright Star Trl
586 Bright Star Trl, Flathead County, MT
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Apartment centrally located to Kalispell/Whitefish - Property Id: 13635 One bedroom one bath apartment in a single-family home. Separate entrance with onsite parking. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator and microwave. All utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Whitefish
2186 Tamarack Ln
2186 Tamarack Lane, Flathead County, MT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5500 sqft
One of the largest and most well-appointed of all of the luxury homes in the Flathead Valley, The Grand at Tamarack Tranquility offers 5,500 square feet of living space and superior amenities for discerning vacationers.
8 Martha Road, Unit 1
8 Martha Road, Columbia Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 06/10/20 Columbia Falls 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 155720 This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is close to shopping. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms and storage.
1361 Church Drive
1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc.
