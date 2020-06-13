/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Kalispell, MT📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
275 3rd Ave WestNorth
275 3rd Ave, Kalispell, MT
Studio
$950
1080 sqft
Commericial space off Idaho Street - Property Id: 206923 Formerly Retail Business Location, two large open spaces, 1080 @ $950.00 on north and 1488 on south @1250.00 with shared bathroom, parking in back and along street. Zone heating.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
490 E. Montana Street 1
490 E Montana St, Kalispell, MT
Studio
$1,200
1250 sqft
Office Suite for Lease Private Offices & Reception - Property Id: 282921 Office Suite for Lease with 2 Private offices and Private reception space. This location is non-residential.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
43 Windward Loop
43 Windward Loop, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1964 sqft
IM SORRY THIS PROPERTY WAS JUST LEASED....Single story ranch style home located close to medical facilities in a sleepy little neighborhood. Open floor plan with large living room, nice kitchen with huge pantry and all good sized bedrooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
175 3rd Ave WN
175 3rd Avenue W North, Kalispell, MT
1 Bedroom
$500
Convenient Location - One bedroom/one bath duplex Close to downtown Kalispell Gas heat. Tenant pays all utilities except water, sewer, and garbage No Pets, No smoking Available to view now Available to occupy now No Pets Allowed (RLNE5695134)
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1029 2nd street west
1029 2nd Street West, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1962 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Duplex for rent - Property Id: 32674 very nice duplex, one side available, across from Peterson elementary school, no cats, no smoking...
Results within 5 miles of Kalispell
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
110 S Cedar Dr Ste A
110 South Cedar Drive, Evergreen, MT
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
Commercial Space. Cedar Business Center 110 S. Cedar Drive Kalispell (Evergreen) Suites A & B: Office or light industrial spaces for Lease. May be Leased separately or together. Units are ~700 sq. ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
586 Bright Star Trl
586 Bright Star Trl, Flathead County, MT
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Apartment centrally located to Kalispell/Whitefish - Property Id: 13635 One bedroom one bath apartment in a single-family home. Separate entrance with onsite parking. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator and microwave. All utilities included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1361 Church Drive
1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc.
Results within 10 miles of Kalispell
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
110 Colorado Ave
110 Colorado Avenue, Whitefish, MT
Studio
$975
Aspen 110 Apartments in Whitefish - Property Id: 122844 NEW APARTMENT COMPLEX - Monthly lease Call for showing Linda 406-253-3924 Short walk to downtown Whitefish Studios, One bedroom and Two bedroom units $ Beautiful views of the Big Mountain or
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Great, furnished 2/2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
620 O'Brien
620 Obrien Avenue, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Wonderful secluded home - Available June 10th for a year lease. Walking distance to downtown and Whitefish River! Three bedroom, two bath home on two stories in the heart of Whitefish. Downstairs are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a family room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
114 Fairway
114 Fairway Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Fabulous Townhome Near Grouse Mountain Lodge - Fabulous townhome near Grouse Mountain Lodge with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on two floors. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main level and a two car attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6008 St Moritz Unit E
6008 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$3,000
990 sqft
6008 St Moritz Unit E Available 06/15/20 Monterra Escape! - Fabulous Whitefish Monterra Condo! Furnished upstairs condo on St. Moritz. A Queen bedroom with bonus anteroom and twin bunks it is just down the street from the clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
6104 Monterra, Unit I
6104 Monterra Avenue, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1074 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Monterra 1 bed plus loft 1.5 bath condo - Property Id: 294973 Carefree living in this spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Features granite countertops, tile and carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1011 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245 This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
645 Woodland Place
645 Woodland Place, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown WhiteFish 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 287728 GREAT LOCATION..... Available Now... Located in the heart of Whitefish, within a few minutes walk to downtown, city beach and a short drive to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
40 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
684 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252802 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
590 1/2 Danielson Rd
590 1/2 Danielson Rd, Flathead County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with woods surrounding the property. Owners live on the property. Just 15 minutes west of Kalispell. The 1980 home is well taken care of with large living room and dining room. Approximately 1280 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
6002 St Moritz Dr Unit C
6002 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming Soon! Townhouse in The Monterra at Whitefish. - Available May 1st Full privileges in club house, gym, pool, and sauna. $50 additional deposit for iButton giving access to amenities. Tenant pays gas and electric.Central gas heat and A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
207 Sawyer Lane - D
207 Sawyer Ln, Flathead County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
This 3-Bedroom, 2-bath fully accessible unfurnished condo features an open-concept living room, kitchen, and dining room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas and quality carpeting in the spacious bedrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kalispell rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kalispell from include Whitefish.