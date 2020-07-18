6337 S Peppertree Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautiful home has many amenities! Fireplace in the living room, stainless steel appliances, double doors to the master bedroom and also the office. There is storage room and a fully fenced backyard. This lovely home also has an enclosed patio room! Close to Micron, and close to freeway access. However, this home is tucked away in the subdivision with beautiful views on a quiet street. With over !750 square feet, this home feels large and open. upon entry you walk into the living room with a gorgeous office to the left, Continue walking into the family room with fireplace and open bar to the kitchen. Do you like to BBQ? the fully surrounded patio room is the perfect spot for sun and fun. not many homes have this option. Double car garage, all appliances in stainless steel, large outside storage, full sprinklers. How about this!! community pool, Gym and rec are all included in the rent and owner will also pay for landscaping so no need to worry about the yard. Such a fantastic home with a ton of extras. Apply today!