Last updated June 30 2020 at 5:35 PM

6337 S Peppertree Ave

6337 South Peppertree Avenue · (208) 336-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6337 South Peppertree Avenue, Boise, ID 83716
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1769 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautiful home has many amenities! Fireplace in the living room, stainless steel appliances, double doors to the master bedroom and also the office. There is storage room and a fully fenced backyard. This lovely home also has an enclosed patio room! Close to Micron, and close to freeway access. However, this home is tucked away in the subdivision with beautiful views on a quiet street. With over !750 square feet, this home feels large and open. upon entry you walk into the living room with a gorgeous office to the left, Continue walking into the family room with fireplace and open bar to the kitchen. Do you like to BBQ? the fully surrounded patio room is the perfect spot for sun and fun. not many homes have this option. Double car garage, all appliances in stainless steel, large outside storage, full sprinklers. How about this!! community pool, Gym and rec are all included in the rent and owner will also pay for landscaping so no need to worry about the yard. Such a fantastic home with a ton of extras. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 S Peppertree Ave have any available units?
6337 S Peppertree Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 S Peppertree Ave have?
Some of 6337 S Peppertree Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 S Peppertree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6337 S Peppertree Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 S Peppertree Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6337 S Peppertree Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 6337 S Peppertree Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6337 S Peppertree Ave offers parking.
Does 6337 S Peppertree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 S Peppertree Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 S Peppertree Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6337 S Peppertree Ave has a pool.
Does 6337 S Peppertree Ave have accessible units?
No, 6337 S Peppertree Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 S Peppertree Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 S Peppertree Ave has units with dishwashers.
