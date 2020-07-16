3650 W Taft St

Amenities

Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath. Off the dining area is a small private patio perfect for grilling or enjoying the lovely weather.



The three bedrooms including the master as well as a large linen closet are located upstairs. With a stellar location, a very inviting living space, and with lots of natural sunlight, this townhouse won't last long.



Call Aloha Property Management 208-314-8713 today to schedule your showing.



**Lawn Care Included**Washer/dryer hook ups**No pets**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**

Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.



