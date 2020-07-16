All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

3650 W Taft St

3650 West Taft Street · (208) 314-8713
Location

3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID 83703
Collister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 10

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath. Off the dining area is a small private patio perfect for grilling or enjoying the lovely weather.

The three bedrooms including the master as well as a large linen closet are located upstairs. With a stellar location, a very inviting living space, and with lots of natural sunlight, this townhouse won't last long.

Call Aloha Property Management 208-314-8713 today to schedule your showing.

**Lawn Care Included**Washer/dryer hook ups**No pets**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**
Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.

Amenities: 3 Bed, 2.5 bath, AC, Gas Heat, Kitchen, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dining Area, Living Room, 1 Car Garage, Tenant pays water/power/gas, Sprinkler System, Lawn care included, 2 story, no pets, washer/dryer hookups, sewer/trash included, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 W Taft St have any available units?
3650 W Taft St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 W Taft St have?
Some of 3650 W Taft St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 W Taft St currently offering any rent specials?
3650 W Taft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 W Taft St pet-friendly?
No, 3650 W Taft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 3650 W Taft St offer parking?
Yes, 3650 W Taft St offers parking.
Does 3650 W Taft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 W Taft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 W Taft St have a pool?
No, 3650 W Taft St does not have a pool.
Does 3650 W Taft St have accessible units?
No, 3650 W Taft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 W Taft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 W Taft St does not have units with dishwashers.
