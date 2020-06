Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

New construction mid-century modern home in highly desirable area of Boise. Great open floor plan design with lots of windows for great natural light Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops and large island. Three spacious bedroom (master on the main with two spare rooms up) and a study loft. Close to the freeway, airport, downtown, river, greenbelt and BSU. Call today for a showing.