2956 N Sharon Ave Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Near The Village in Meridian Idaho! - Available July 3, 2020! Located on a quiet street in Red Feather subdivision, this beautiful two-story home features a family room, living room, kitchen and half bathroom on the main level. Kitchen is very spacious with center island, granite tile counter tops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances! The master bedroom is a large (16x13 ft) with a connected bathroom with dual vanities, soaker tub-shower combo and walk in closet. Red Feather HOA features a community swimming pool, clubhouse, multiple parks and is within walking distance to the Village in Meridian! 3-Car Garage! Landscaping is included! Call today to schedule your personal showing of this beautiful home!



(RLNE4964243)