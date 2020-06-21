All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2956 N Sharon Ave

2956 North Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2956 North Sharon Avenue, Boise, ID 83713

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2956 N Sharon Ave Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Near The Village in Meridian Idaho! - Available July 3, 2020! Located on a quiet street in Red Feather subdivision, this beautiful two-story home features a family room, living room, kitchen and half bathroom on the main level. Kitchen is very spacious with center island, granite tile counter tops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances! The master bedroom is a large (16x13 ft) with a connected bathroom with dual vanities, soaker tub-shower combo and walk in closet. Red Feather HOA features a community swimming pool, clubhouse, multiple parks and is within walking distance to the Village in Meridian! 3-Car Garage! Landscaping is included! Call today to schedule your personal showing of this beautiful home!

(RLNE4964243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 N Sharon Ave have any available units?
2956 N Sharon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 N Sharon Ave have?
Some of 2956 N Sharon Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 N Sharon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2956 N Sharon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 N Sharon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2956 N Sharon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2956 N Sharon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2956 N Sharon Ave does offer parking.
Does 2956 N Sharon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 N Sharon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 N Sharon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2956 N Sharon Ave has a pool.
Does 2956 N Sharon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2956 N Sharon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 N Sharon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 N Sharon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
