1758 S. Barlow Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage media room

Looking for a home that is centrally located? You found it with this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex! Just off Overland and Curtis this unit is close to Costco, Edwards Theatre, shopping, restaurants, minutes away to freeway access, and so much more!



Walk into your new living room and relax. The kitchen is fully functional with electric stove and refrigerator with room for an eat in kitchen. There are washer/dryer hookups for your own units. Both rooms are of ample size and space along with the one bathroom.



Sit on your back patio and enjoy the nice cool nights! The backyard is shared with the other tenants.



Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your viewing #208-314-8713! This unit will not last for long!



**No pets**Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**



