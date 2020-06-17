All apartments in Boise
1758 S. Barlow Ln

1758 South Barlow Lane · (208) 314-8713
Location

1758 South Barlow Lane, Boise, ID 83709
Franklin - Randolph

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Looking for a home that is centrally located? You found it with this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex! Just off Overland and Curtis this unit is close to Costco, Edwards Theatre, shopping, restaurants, minutes away to freeway access, and so much more!

Walk into your new living room and relax. The kitchen is fully functional with electric stove and refrigerator with room for an eat in kitchen. There are washer/dryer hookups for your own units. Both rooms are of ample size and space along with the one bathroom.

Sit on your back patio and enjoy the nice cool nights! The backyard is shared with the other tenants.

Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your viewing #208-314-8713! This unit will not last for long!

**No pets**Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance is required**

Amenities: Du-plex, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Living Room, Fenced Yard, shared back yard, Sprinkler System, 1 Car Garage, Electric Heat, AC ( window units ), Tenant is responsible for lawn care, no smoking, no pets, No Gas, Tenant pays all utilities, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 S. Barlow Ln have any available units?
1758 S. Barlow Ln has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 S. Barlow Ln have?
Some of 1758 S. Barlow Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 S. Barlow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1758 S. Barlow Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 S. Barlow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1758 S. Barlow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1758 S. Barlow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1758 S. Barlow Ln does offer parking.
Does 1758 S. Barlow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 S. Barlow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 S. Barlow Ln have a pool?
No, 1758 S. Barlow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1758 S. Barlow Ln have accessible units?
No, 1758 S. Barlow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 S. Barlow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 S. Barlow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
