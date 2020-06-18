1508 South Ponderay Road

Amenities

Nestled in a cute neighborhood between the airport and downtown, this fantastic home has everything to make your family memories truly memorable. Amazing billiards room to enjoy a frosty brew while enjoying a game on the big screen, several TV's throughout to satisfy different parts of the group, kid paradise with all the dress up options they can dream of and for the slightly older kids a sweet xbox and tv setup. With the awesome backyard space this home really has it all!

This house has a great lay out for multi-family travel. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the basement is a King bed and the kid room has a trundle bed (2 twins). On the main level the two bedrooms each have a queen bed. The outdoor and additional bonus billiards room in the garage will be great for entertaining the adults while the kids play in the basement kid play room or around the ample fenced back yard.

The Boise Bench neighborhood is a quiet historic neighborhood just to the south of downtown boise and north and with easy access to the airport (flight pattern does not effect this house). The homes range from modest 1930-40's bungalows to turn-of-the century estates. Interspersed are large 1950's and 60's neighborhoods, harkening back to a boom era in Boise. The Boise Bench is very centrally located in Boise with easy access to downtown, BSU, the Garden City Live-Work-Create District (wineries, breweries and art studios) and easy access to the airport and I-84 (but not too close!)



If visiting with kids check out Terri Day, Manitou or Ivy Wild Parks nearby. Ivy Wild has one of the best pools in the area for summer fun.



The Boise Bench is known for its great international food.