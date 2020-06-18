All apartments in Boise
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

1508 South Ponderay Road

1508 South Ponderay Road · (208) 509-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 South Ponderay Road, Boise, ID 83705
Depot Bench

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 20

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
pool table
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Nestled in a cute neighborhood between the airport and downtown, this fantastic home has everything to make your family memories truly memorable. Amazing billiards room to enjoy a frosty brew while enjoying a game on the big screen, several TV's throughout to satisfy different parts of the group, kid paradise with all the dress up options they can dream of and for the slightly older kids a sweet xbox and tv setup. With the awesome backyard space this home really has it all!
This house has a great lay out for multi-family travel. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the basement is a King bed and the kid room has a trundle bed (2 twins). On the main level the two bedrooms each have a queen bed. The outdoor and additional bonus billiards room in the garage will be great for entertaining the adults while the kids play in the basement kid play room or around the ample fenced back yard.
The Boise Bench neighborhood is a quiet historic neighborhood just to the south of downtown boise and north and with easy access to the airport (flight pattern does not effect this house). The homes range from modest 1930-40's bungalows to turn-of-the century estates. Interspersed are large 1950's and 60's neighborhoods, harkening back to a boom era in Boise. The Boise Bench is very centrally located in Boise with easy access to downtown, BSU, the Garden City Live-Work-Create District (wineries, breweries and art studios) and easy access to the airport and I-84 (but not too close!)

If visiting with kids check out Terri Day, Manitou or Ivy Wild Parks nearby. Ivy Wild has one of the best pools in the area for summer fun.

The Boise Bench is known for its great international food.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 South Ponderay Road have any available units?
1508 South Ponderay Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 South Ponderay Road have?
Some of 1508 South Ponderay Road's amenities include garage, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 South Ponderay Road currently offering any rent specials?
1508 South Ponderay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 South Ponderay Road pet-friendly?
No, 1508 South Ponderay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1508 South Ponderay Road offer parking?
Yes, 1508 South Ponderay Road does offer parking.
Does 1508 South Ponderay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 South Ponderay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 South Ponderay Road have a pool?
Yes, 1508 South Ponderay Road has a pool.
Does 1508 South Ponderay Road have accessible units?
No, 1508 South Ponderay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 South Ponderay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 South Ponderay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
