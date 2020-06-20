All apartments in West Des Moines
9052 Burkwood Drive 105
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

9052 Burkwood Dr · (515) 402-5301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9052 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Unit 105 Available 08/15/20 3BR/3.5BA - tons of space - Greenway Square - Property Id: 102723

Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities. Your spacious bedrooms are upstairs away from the living area and most townhomes offer a finished or unfinished basement as an added storage or living area. Basic WiFi included!!
You are conveniently located in West Des Moines. Shopping, Dining, Interstate 80, Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club are all nearby. Greenway Square is also located in the outstanding Waukee Community School District
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102723
Property Id 102723

(RLNE5781869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 have any available units?
9052 Burkwood Drive 105 has a unit available for $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 have?
Some of 9052 Burkwood Drive 105's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 currently offering any rent specials?
9052 Burkwood Drive 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 is pet friendly.
Does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 offer parking?
No, 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 does not offer parking.
Does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 have a pool?
No, 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 does not have a pool.
Does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 have accessible units?
No, 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9052 Burkwood Drive 105 has units with dishwashers.
