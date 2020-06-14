75 Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA with gym
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 69
1 of 46
1 of 25
1 of 53
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 39
1 of 34
1 of 74
1 of 30
1 of 54
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 21
Named after the Des Moines River, the French"des Moines"translates literally to "from the monks".
Located at the center of Iowathe Corncob Stateis the attractive city of West Des Moines. Home to 59,000 people and still counting, this medium-sized city has been attracting residents with its eye-catching real estate development. West Des Moines doesn't just happen to be the second-largest suburb in Des Moines, its also the tenth-largest in Iowa, thanks to the wealthy investors who saw the areas potential. West Des Moins boasts thriving businesses and institutions that offer lots of opportunities for employment, so if you are planning on moving to West Des Moines, give yourself a pat on the back. It was a good decision. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Des Moines renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.