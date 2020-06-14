Apartment List
/
IA
/
west des moines
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

57 Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$910
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$846
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Live life fully. Live life 360. Meet one of West Des Moines' newest apartment communities — 360 at Jordan West — located next to Jordan Creek Town Center. Here, you can live, work and play in a community tailored to you.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$840
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
947 sqft
Just minutes from area schools and freeways. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space. Pet-friendly community. Spacious floor plans that offer a fireplace and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers provided.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$760
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1038 sqft
Near I-235. This pet-friendly community offers ample green space. Each apartment features a private balcony or patio. Controlled access provided. On-site pool and sundeck, three-hole disc golf and courtyard provided. Fireplaces available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8601 Westown Parkway #10102
8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of West Des Moines
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Windsor Heights
3 Units Available
Windsor Square by Broadmoor
900 65th St, Windsor Heights, IA
1 Bedroom
$850
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1031 sqft
Minutes from Drake and Des Moines University, Windsor Square Apartments offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Within each home, you will enjoy large walk in closets and washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of West Des Moines
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for West Des Moines, IA

Named after the Des Moines River, the French"des Moines"translates literally to "from the monks".

Located at the center of Iowathe Corncob Stateis the attractive city of West Des Moines. Home to 59,000 people and still counting, this medium-sized city has been attracting residents with its eye-catching real estate development. West Des Moines doesn't just happen to be the second-largest suburb in Des Moines, its also the tenth-largest in Iowa, thanks to the wealthy investors who saw the areas potential. West Des Moins boasts thriving businesses and institutions that offer lots of opportunities for employment, so if you are planning on moving to West Des Moines, give yourself a pat on the back. It was a good decision. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Des Moines, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Des Moines 3 BedroomsWest Des Moines Accessible ApartmentsWest Des Moines Apartments with Balcony
West Des Moines Apartments with GarageWest Des Moines Apartments with GymWest Des Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Des Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Des Moines Apartments with ParkingWest Des Moines Apartments with Pool
West Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Des Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Des Moines Furnished ApartmentsWest Des Moines Pet Friendly PlacesWest Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University