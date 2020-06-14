57 Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 7
1 of 31
1 of 53
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 39
1 of 34
1 of 74
1 of 54
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 2
1 of 2
1 of 2
1 of 17
Named after the Des Moines River, the French"des Moines"translates literally to "from the monks".
Located at the center of Iowathe Corncob Stateis the attractive city of West Des Moines. Home to 59,000 people and still counting, this medium-sized city has been attracting residents with its eye-catching real estate development. West Des Moines doesn't just happen to be the second-largest suburb in Des Moines, its also the tenth-largest in Iowa, thanks to the wealthy investors who saw the areas potential. West Des Moins boasts thriving businesses and institutions that offer lots of opportunities for employment, so if you are planning on moving to West Des Moines, give yourself a pat on the back. It was a good decision. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Des Moines renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.