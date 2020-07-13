All apartments in West Des Moines
BelleMeade Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

BelleMeade Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
204 S 64th St · (515) 207-4493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15202 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 13201 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 12108 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07208 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 02201 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Unit 08203 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BelleMeade Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
alarm system
bbq/grill
hot tub
204 South 64th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266

An impeccable community designed for your impeccable taste. With stunning architectural designs and thoughtful details, BelleMeade Apartments is sure to delight you. Our 1, 2 & 3-bedrooms apartments and townhomes for rent in Des Moines offer an exceptional standard of living in Iowa. Choose from one of our unique floor plans that feature elegant custom cabinetry, so you never have to choose what to display in your home, separate soaking tubs so you can find relaxation, soaring ceilings and private patios that make hosting parties a thing of joy.

If you pick a townhome, you’ll have a private attached garage, if you have a fur baby, they’ll have an off-leash dog park, if you love to cook, you’ll love your expansive kitchen islands. When you want to step out, you’ll love our convenient location next to Jordan Creek Town Center and I-35. Visit us to see how, at BelleMeade Apartments, whatever you desire can come true.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per person, $100 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $300- $500
Additional: $44/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $15/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lb Maximum
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
Cats
fee: $150 per cat
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BelleMeade Apartments have any available units?
BelleMeade Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does BelleMeade Apartments have?
Some of BelleMeade Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BelleMeade Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
BelleMeade Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is BelleMeade Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, BelleMeade Apartments is pet friendly.
Does BelleMeade Apartments offer parking?
Yes, BelleMeade Apartments offers parking.
Does BelleMeade Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BelleMeade Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BelleMeade Apartments have a pool?
Yes, BelleMeade Apartments has a pool.
Does BelleMeade Apartments have accessible units?
No, BelleMeade Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does BelleMeade Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BelleMeade Apartments has units with dishwashers.
