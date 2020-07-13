Amenities
204 South 64th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266
An impeccable community designed for your impeccable taste. With stunning architectural designs and thoughtful details, BelleMeade Apartments is sure to delight you. Our 1, 2 & 3-bedrooms apartments and townhomes for rent in Des Moines offer an exceptional standard of living in Iowa. Choose from one of our unique floor plans that feature elegant custom cabinetry, so you never have to choose what to display in your home, separate soaking tubs so you can find relaxation, soaring ceilings and private patios that make hosting parties a thing of joy.
If you pick a townhome, you’ll have a private attached garage, if you have a fur baby, they’ll have an off-leash dog park, if you love to cook, you’ll love your expansive kitchen islands. When you want to step out, you’ll love our convenient location next to Jordan Creek Town Center and I-35. Visit us to see how, at BelleMeade Apartments, whatever you desire can come true.