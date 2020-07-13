Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access alarm system bbq/grill hot tub

204 South 64th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266



An impeccable community designed for your impeccable taste. With stunning architectural designs and thoughtful details, BelleMeade Apartments is sure to delight you. Our 1, 2 & 3-bedrooms apartments and townhomes for rent in Des Moines offer an exceptional standard of living in Iowa. Choose from one of our unique floor plans that feature elegant custom cabinetry, so you never have to choose what to display in your home, separate soaking tubs so you can find relaxation, soaring ceilings and private patios that make hosting parties a thing of joy.



If you pick a townhome, you’ll have a private attached garage, if you have a fur baby, they’ll have an off-leash dog park, if you love to cook, you’ll love your expansive kitchen islands. When you want to step out, you’ll love our convenient location next to Jordan Creek Town Center and I-35. Visit us to see how, at BelleMeade Apartments, whatever you desire can come true.