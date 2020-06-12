Apartment List
/
IA
/
west des moines
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Apartments and townhouse with full appliance packages, heat and air, fireplaces, and eat-in kitchens. Close to Sacred Heart and Dowling Catholic High School. Pool with sundeck for residents.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1336 sqft
Welcome to Maple Grove Villas Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
143 63rd Street
143 63rd Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1687 sqft
JORDAN CREEK AREA!!! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9052 Burkwood Drive 105
9052 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1489 sqft
Unit 105 Available 08/15/20 3BR/3.5BA - tons of space - Greenway Square - Property Id: 102723 Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1455 20th Street
1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1279 sqft
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1655 98th St #101
1655 98th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1391 sqft
The Grove Townhomes in West Des Moines feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Attached 2-Car Garage - Patio - All appliances included - Granite - 1,391 Square Feet - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
9066 Burkwood Drive 102
9066 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1489 sqft
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 Location is Key - Greenway Square Townhomes - Property Id: 94436 Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
715 Napoli Ave
715 Napoli Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Chateau 88 is a prime location within the city of West Des Moines. 1,612 Square Foot 4-Bedroom Two Story Home. Daylight rear basement wall. 9' tall foundation walls with 8x16 footings. 15 year rubber membrane waterproo?ng on foundation.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
180 80th St #106
180 80th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1649 sqft
First Class Town Home! 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Near Jordan Creek/ $500 rent credit. - So many things to say about this town home. You'll find extras throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
The Knolls
1 Unit Available
713 52nd St
713 52nd Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2084 sqft
$500 Rent Credit! Single Family 3 Bed 2 bath home 2 car attached garage!! - As you are greeted by this split level home you flow into the entryway.

June 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report. West Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report. West Des Moines rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

West Des Moines rent trends were flat over the past month

West Des Moines rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in West Des Moines stand at $772 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom. West Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of West Des Moines, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny, Des Moines, and Ames, where two-bedrooms go for $793, $808, and $986, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9%, -0.6%, and -0.5%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    West Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in West Des Moines, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. West Des Moines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • West Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $950 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in West Des Moines.
    • While West Des Moines' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in West Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in West Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Des Moines 3 BedroomsWest Des Moines Accessible ApartmentsWest Des Moines Apartments with Balcony
    West Des Moines Apartments with GarageWest Des Moines Apartments with GymWest Des Moines Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Des Moines Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Des Moines Apartments with ParkingWest Des Moines Apartments with Pool
    West Des Moines Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Des Moines Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Des Moines Furnished ApartmentsWest Des Moines Pet Friendly PlacesWest Des Moines Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
    Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
    Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
    Drake UniversityGrand View University
    Iowa State University