Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

94 Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$925
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1215 sqft
Broadmoor with Jordan Creek will provide you the best of West Des Moines living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will define luxury.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $350 off your first full months rent when you apply immediately after touring!* *Details apply. Please contact us for more information. Live life fully. Live life 360.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$840
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
947 sqft
Just minutes from area schools and freeways. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space. Pet-friendly community. Spacious floor plans that offer a fireplace and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers provided.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
Contact for Availability
Sierra Pointe
7171 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1230 sqft
Experience convenient community amenities on this pet-friendly property, including a heated saltwater pool, pet spa and heated underground parking. Features in-unit front loading washer and dryer and oversized windows. Close to I-80 and Peony Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001
8610 Ep True Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - This 2 bedroom townhome in West Des Moines has a 2 car attached garage. The living room area features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8601 Westown Parkway #10102
8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8601 Westown Parkway #10102 Available 07/15/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8302 Westown Pkway Unit 9105
8302 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome, 2 car attached garage in West Des Moines - Large upgraded 2 story town home with in West Des Moines featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2-car attached garage. Main Level has open floor plan. Kitchen has upgraded appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8302 Westown Parkway #2107
8302 Westown Prkwy Unit 9102, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent! We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southwoods Knolls
4616 Meadow Valley Drive
4616 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1874 sqft
4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1455 20th Street
1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1279 sqft
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - New Flooring and landscaping! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
9066 Burkwood Drive 102
9066 Burkwood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1489 sqft
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 Location is Key - Greenway Square Townhomes - Property Id: 94436 Greenway Square offers three and four bedroom townhomes, all with large living rooms that open into lovely kitchens with all the amenities.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
713 52nd St
713 52nd Street, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2084 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Rent Credit! Single Family 3 Bed 2 bath home 2 car attached garage!! - As you are greeted by this split level home you flow into the entryway.

July 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report. West Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report. West Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

West Des Moines rents increased over the past month

West Des Moines rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Des Moines stand at $773 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. West Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of West Des Moines, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest Iowa cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Des Moines experiencing the fastest decline (-1.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    West Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in West Des Moines has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. West Des Moines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • West Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in West Des Moines remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in West Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in West Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

