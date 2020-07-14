All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like Boulder Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
Boulder Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Boulder Ridge Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3861 Woodland Ave · (938) 444-4465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 · Avail. Sep 23

$938

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 0909 · Avail. Sep 23

$993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 0811 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulder Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
package receiving
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***You new apartment home at Boulder Ridge features an open floor plan with the Living Room being extremely spacious and transitions into a large Dining Room. The Kitchen features updated appliances along with ample storage and plenty of space for cooking and entertaining. The generous sized Bedrooms have connecting full Bathrooms with large closet space. In this updated apartment home, you'll have W/D connections, a wood burning fireplace and central air for your comfort. Along with your Apartment Home comes a 24/7 Business/Fitness Center along with relaxing by the outdoor Pool. If you like having the best without paying a lot for it, come in today and take advantage of this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulder Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Boulder Ridge Apartments has 4 units available starting at $938 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Boulder Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Boulder Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulder Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Boulder Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boulder Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulder Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Boulder Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Boulder Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Boulder Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boulder Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulder Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Boulder Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Boulder Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Boulder Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Boulder Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Boulder Ridge Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Boulder Ridge Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconyWest Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity