Boulder Ridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access package receiving

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***You new apartment home at Boulder Ridge features an open floor plan with the Living Room being extremely spacious and transitions into a large Dining Room. The Kitchen features updated appliances along with ample storage and plenty of space for cooking and entertaining. The generous sized Bedrooms have connecting full Bathrooms with large closet space. In this updated apartment home, you'll have W/D connections, a wood burning fireplace and central air for your comfort. Along with your Apartment Home comes a 24/7 Business/Fitness Center along with relaxing by the outdoor Pool. If you like having the best without paying a lot for it, come in today and take advantage of this great home!