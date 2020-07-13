All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Washington Manor

3901 Woodland Ave · (669) 333-0535
Location

3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-03 · Avail. Aug 14

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-13 · Avail. Aug 14

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit A-11 · Avail. Aug 14

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit B-22 · Avail. Sep 14

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 947 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
24hr maintenance
green community
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Enjoy the best in apartment living at Washington Manor in West Des Moines. Conveniently located near schools, entertainment and interstates, this quiet residential community is loaded with all the amenities you're looking for. Our spacious floor plans include fireplace, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Outside your apartment, you'll find a fitness center, outdoor pool and plenty of green space for you and your pets to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Manor have any available units?
Washington Manor has 7 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Washington Manor have?
Some of Washington Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Manor is pet friendly.
Does Washington Manor offer parking?
Yes, Washington Manor offers parking.
Does Washington Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Manor have a pool?
Yes, Washington Manor has a pool.
Does Washington Manor have accessible units?
No, Washington Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Manor has units with dishwashers.
