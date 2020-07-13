Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool garage 24hr maintenance green community hot tub internet access package receiving

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Enjoy the best in apartment living at Washington Manor in West Des Moines. Conveniently located near schools, entertainment and interstates, this quiet residential community is loaded with all the amenities you're looking for. Our spacious floor plans include fireplace, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Outside your apartment, you'll find a fitness center, outdoor pool and plenty of green space for you and your pets to enjoy.