Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

16 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$925
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1215 sqft
Broadmoor with Jordan Creek will provide you the best of West Des Moines living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will define luxury.
Results within 5 miles of West Des Moines
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
Southwest
Crescent Chase
8650 Crescent Chase, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$860
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
A stunning community with several floor plan options available. On-site pool with a sundeck, playground and community room provided. Apartments feature walk-in closets and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 14 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Woodland Heights
Four Seasons Apartments
3003 Woodland Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
925 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
East
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 6 at 05:29 PM
3 Units Available
North of Grand
Four Seasons Apartments II
641 35th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Four Seasons is located in the middle of Greater Des Moines which means we are about 10 minutes from anywhere in the Greater Des Moines area.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Walnut Creek
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 10 miles of West Des Moines
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
$
37 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$995
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Central
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Just off I-80 and I-35 near Jordan Creek Town Center, Saylorville Lake, and the Iowa Event Center. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private entrances. Certified crime-free housing community.
Rent Report
West Des Moines

July 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Des Moines Rent Report. West Des Moines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Des Moines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

West Des Moines rents increased over the past month

West Des Moines rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Des Moines stand at $773 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. West Des Moines' year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of West Des Moines, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Iowa, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest Iowa cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Des Moines experiencing the fastest decline (-1.1%).
    • Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Davenport have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    West Des Moines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in West Des Moines has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. West Des Moines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • West Des Moines' median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in West Des Moines remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in West Des Moines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in West Des Moines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

