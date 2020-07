Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed garage parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access package receiving pool table smoke-free community

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to The Flats Apartments, in West Des Moines, Iowa. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments and have great community amenities, it's an exciting time to call The Flats, home. Enjoy an amazingly convenient location seconds from Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35 as well as a plethora of shopping, entertainment and restaurants in West Des Moines. The Flats has a professional on-site management team and on-site maintenance to ensure your time at our community is enjoyed.