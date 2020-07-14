Amenities
Experience exceptional living and make every day extraordinary at the sophisticated Sierra Pointe Apartments. From gorgeous granite countertops to large walk-in closets, everything at Sierra Pointe is designed to deliver the lifestyle you truly deserve. Relax in our on-site swimming pool or enjoy the pond, walking trails and beautiful green spaces. Stay fit in our 24-hour health center. Connect with work and friends in our Cyber Cafe. Located at 7171 Woodland Avenue, West Des Moines, just off of Jordan Creek Parkway, residents can enjoy convenient access to the lively Jordan Creek area, as well as retreat to a private, serene atmosphere. Other upscale amenities will include:
Controlled Access
Granite Countertops
Free 200MB internet Included
Heated Underground Parking
Energy Efficient Whirlpool Appliances
Pet Spa
Heated Saltwater Pool
Sierra Pointe prides itself on participating in the Iowa Crime Free Multi-Housing Program. This is a, state-of-the-art, crime prevention progra