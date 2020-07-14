All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like Sierra Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
Sierra Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Sierra Pointe

7171 Woodland Ave · (515) 320-8299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $3,000 Rent Credit with a 13+ Month Lease
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7171 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedrooms-1

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

1 bed, 1 bath, $1170

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

One Bedrooms-2

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedrooms-1

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

2 beds, 2 baths, $1465

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Two Bedrooms-2

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sierra Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
online portal
Experience exceptional living and make every day extraordinary at the sophisticated Sierra Pointe Apartments. From gorgeous granite countertops to large walk-in closets, everything at Sierra Pointe is designed to deliver the lifestyle you truly deserve. Relax in our on-site swimming pool or enjoy the pond, walking trails and beautiful green spaces. Stay fit in our 24-hour health center. Connect with work and friends in our Cyber Cafe. Located at 7171 Woodland Avenue, West Des Moines, just off of Jordan Creek Parkway, residents can enjoy convenient access to the lively Jordan Creek area, as well as retreat to a private, serene atmosphere. Other upscale amenities will include:

Controlled Access
Granite Countertops
Free 200MB internet Included
Heated Underground Parking
Energy Efficient Whirlpool Appliances
Pet Spa
Heated Saltwater Pool

Sierra Pointe prides itself on participating in the Iowa Crime Free Multi-Housing Program. This is a, state-of-the-art, crime prevention progra

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Pointe have any available units?
Sierra Pointe offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,170 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,465. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Sierra Pointe have?
Some of Sierra Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Get $3,000 Rent Credit with a 13+ Month Lease
Is Sierra Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Pointe offers parking.
Does Sierra Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sierra Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Pointe has a pool.
Does Sierra Pointe have accessible units?
No, Sierra Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sierra Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St
West Des Moines, IA 50266
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconyWest Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity