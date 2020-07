Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard hot tub trash valet

Watermark at Jordan Creek's blend of innovation with luxury and style make for a superior living experience. Our community offers beautiful apartment homes with a variety of amenities and is in close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Browse our site and see what makes Watermark at Jordan Creek one of the best places to live in West Des Moines. We craft every unit to make sure it has everything that you need to feel right at home. As a resident at Watermark at Jordan Creek you will , enjoy our sparkling resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, an entertainment clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness center. With so many great perks and reliable customer service, you'll know you've made the right choice. Discover the best apartments in West Des Moines and reserve your new home today!