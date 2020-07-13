All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Woodland West

4403 Woodland Ave · (804) 409-4181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4401-02 · Avail. Jul 14

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 4401-06 · Avail. Sep 14

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 4401-16 · Avail. Sep 14

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodland West have any available units?
Woodland West has 5 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland West have?
Some of Woodland West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland West currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland West pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland West is pet friendly.
Does Woodland West offer parking?
Yes, Woodland West offers parking.
Does Woodland West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland West have a pool?
Yes, Woodland West has a pool.
Does Woodland West have accessible units?
No, Woodland West does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland West has units with dishwashers.

