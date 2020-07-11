35 Apartments for rent in West Des Moines, IA with move-in specials
1 of 34
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 46
1 of 39
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 50
1 of 47
1 of 4
1 of 12
1 of 24
Named after the Des Moines River, the French"des Moines"translates literally to "from the monks".
Located at the center of Iowathe Corncob Stateis the attractive city of West Des Moines. Home to 59,000 people and still counting, this medium-sized city has been attracting residents with its eye-catching real estate development. West Des Moines doesn't just happen to be the second-largest suburb in Des Moines, its also the tenth-largest in Iowa, thanks to the wealthy investors who saw the areas potential. West Des Moins boasts thriving businesses and institutions that offer lots of opportunities for employment, so if you are planning on moving to West Des Moines, give yourself a pat on the back. It was a good decision. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to West Des Moines apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
West Des Moines apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.