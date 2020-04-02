All apartments in Waukee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr

1980 Southeast Parkview Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1980 Southeast Parkview Crossing Drive, Waukee, IA 50263
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr Available 06/15/20 4 Bdrm 3.5 Bath with Finished Basement Home in Waukee - This such a spacious 4 bedroom bi attached home with a fully finished basement that includes a large bedroom, full bathroom, and fireplace! It is located in a wonderful family-friendly neighborhood on a corner lot that features a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, including a separate eating area with a patio door that opens out onto a lovely deck. The living room features a big picture window allowing for plenty of natural light and gorgeous gas fireplace with mantel. Two coat closets and 1/2 bath, round out the main floor. A wide staircase takes you upstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms, laundry, hall closet, and full bath. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, master bath with double sink, with a large shower. This home has a two-car attached garage.

Pets allowed Pet security deposit $350, Total Pet Rent $35.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5788913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have any available units?
1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waukee, IA.
What amenities does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have?
Some of 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr does offer parking.
Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1980 SE Parkview Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
