2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
65 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Downtown Waukee
6 Units Available
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1001 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1109 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1365 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
1355 SE Florence Drive #512
1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
968 sqft
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is located on the second level and has great security with a locked building door.
1 Unit Available
1320 SE Florence Dr
1320 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
995 sqft
Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263. This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft., 2-bedroom 2 bath condo in Waukee School District.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1163 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1048 Opal Way
1048 Opal Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1158 sqft
The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes feature: - 2 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Attached 2-Car Garage - 1,158 Square Feet - All appliances included - Granite - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1 Unit Available
9140 Greenspire Drive #117
9140 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1557 sqft
$500 off first months rent!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - $500 off first month's rent!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in West Des Moines has it all! 2 car attached garage with a locker room area when you enter.
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
27 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1164 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1445 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$933
944 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$931
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1408 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
10 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
1153 sqft
Welcome to The Club at Washington Heights Apartments in West Des Moines, Iowa! With our spacious apartments, variety of floorplans and oversized balconies and patios, The Club at Washington Heights makes the perfect large oasis for you.
