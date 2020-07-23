/
dallas county
135 Apartments for rent in Dallas County, IA📍
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
14 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
9 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
33 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
Summer specials: We have a variety of exclusive offers for 9-12 month lease options Contact us for more information! Live life fully. Live life 360.
9 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$930
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$945
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1153 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
9 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1363 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
13 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
18 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$910
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1215 sqft
Live the luxe life at Broadmoor at Jordan Creek in West Des Moines.
3 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Downtown Waukee
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
9 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$929
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
23 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
6 Units Available
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$840
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
947 sqft
Just minutes from area schools and freeways. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space. Pet-friendly community. Spacious floor plans that offer a fireplace and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers provided.
Contact for Availability
Sierra Pointe
7171 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1230 sqft
Experience convenient community amenities on this pet-friendly property, including a heated saltwater pool, pet spa and heated underground parking. Features in-unit front loading washer and dryer and oversized windows. Close to I-80 and Peony Park.
Contact for Availability
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1336 sqft
Welcome to Maple Grove Villas Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
1 Unit Available
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001
8610 Ep True Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 Available 08/16/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - This 2 bedroom townhome in West Des Moines has a 2 car attached garage. The living room area features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large dining area.
1 Unit Available
8601 Westown Parkway #13106
8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8601 Westown Parkway #13106 Available 08/14/20 TWO MASTER SUITES!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
Windfield
570 Carefree Lane
570 Carefree Lane, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1919 sqft
570 Carefree Lane Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SCHOOLS!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dallas County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.