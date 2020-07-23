135 Apartments for rent in Dallas County, IA

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$875
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
33 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
Summer specials: We have a variety of exclusive offers for 9-12 month lease options Contact us for more information! Live life fully. Live life 360.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$930
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
17 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$945
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1153 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
$
9 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1363 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
13 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$910
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1215 sqft
Live the luxe life at Broadmoor at Jordan Creek in West Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Waukee
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
9 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$929
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1240 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
$
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$840
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
947 sqft
Just minutes from area schools and freeways. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space. Pet-friendly community. Spacious floor plans that offer a fireplace and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Sierra Pointe
7171 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1230 sqft
Experience convenient community amenities on this pet-friendly property, including a heated saltwater pool, pet spa and heated underground parking. Features in-unit front loading washer and dryer and oversized windows. Close to I-80 and Peony Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1336 sqft
Welcome to Maple Grove Villas Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001
8610 Ep True Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 Available 08/16/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - This 2 bedroom townhome in West Des Moines has a 2 car attached garage. The living room area features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8601 Westown Parkway #13106
8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8601 Westown Parkway #13106 Available 08/14/20 TWO MASTER SUITES!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Windfield
570 Carefree Lane
570 Carefree Lane, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1919 sqft
570 Carefree Lane Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SCHOOLS!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dallas County?
Apartment Rentals in Dallas County start at $700/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dallas County?
Some of the colleges located in the Dallas County area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa Central Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Dallas County have apartments for rent?
Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny have apartments for rent.

