Last updated June 12 2020

68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA

Last updated June 12
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1133 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Last updated June 12
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1367 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Last updated June 12
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40
1760 SE La Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1215 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
975 SE Cypress Ct
975 Cypress Court, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - 3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right.

Last updated June 12
Windfield
1 Unit Available
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.

Last updated June 12
Glynn Village
1 Unit Available
267 SE Booth Ave
267 Southeast Booth Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1675 sqft
267 SE Booth Ave Available 06/15/20 3 BDRM, 2 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Loaded with features that you find in high-end homes, this is NOT your normal townhome. And with over 1800 sq ft, you will have plenty of room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
40 NE Gracewood Dr
40 Northeast Gracewood Drive, Waukee, IA
40 NE Gracewood Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in Waukee! - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch located on 1/2 acre lot. Cherry wood floors on main living area. Open living room, kitchen and dining area.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1340 SE Bishop Drive
1340 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1467 sqft
Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 2 Car Garage Attached - 1467 Square Feet - Granite - All Appliances Included - Patio - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 12
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
9035 Coneflower Dr
9035 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9035 Coneflower Dr in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
Last updated June 12
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated June 12
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated June 12
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

