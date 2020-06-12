/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1133 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1367 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Park
1 Unit Available
1760 SE LA Grant Parkway #40
1760 SE La Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1215 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
975 SE Cypress Ct
975 Cypress Court, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
975 SE Cypress Ct Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage with Finished Basement in Waukee - 3 bedroom 3 car garage. Walking in the front door you will see the stairs off to your right.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windfield
1 Unit Available
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glynn Village
1 Unit Available
267 SE Booth Ave
267 Southeast Booth Avenue, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1675 sqft
267 SE Booth Ave Available 06/15/20 3 BDRM, 2 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Loaded with features that you find in high-end homes, this is NOT your normal townhome. And with over 1800 sq ft, you will have plenty of room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40 NE Gracewood Dr
40 Northeast Gracewood Drive, Waukee, IA
40 NE Gracewood Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch in Waukee! - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath ranch located on 1/2 acre lot. Cherry wood floors on main living area. Open living room, kitchen and dining area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1340 SE Bishop Drive
1340 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1467 sqft
Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 2 Car Garage Attached - 1467 Square Feet - Granite - All Appliances Included - Patio - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8450 Rock Drive
8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1555 sqft
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9160 Greenspire Dr #118
9160 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in West Des Moines. - A beautiful, 3 bedrooms, two and a half bath town-home with 2 car attached garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
9035 Coneflower Dr
9035 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9035 Coneflower Dr in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview Pointe Condominiums in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Similar Pages
Waukee 1 BedroomsWaukee 2 BedroomsWaukee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaukee 3 BedroomsWaukee Apartments with Balcony
Waukee Apartments with GarageWaukee Apartments with GymWaukee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaukee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaukee Apartments with Parking