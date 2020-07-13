/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM
98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$850
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Downtown Waukee
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midwest Country Estates
Midwest Country Estates
1060 Newport Ct, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1440 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC JUST WAITING FOR YOU. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan of the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has a large island with additional seating.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
390 SE Rosenkranz
390 Rosenkranz Drive, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2141 sqft
390 SE Rosenkranz Available 09/15/20 Fantastic 3 or 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story home!! - Water view from porch.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1355 SE Florence Drive #512
1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
968 sqft
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is conveniently off University in a secure access building.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windfield
570 Carefree Lane
570 Carefree Lane, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1919 sqft
570 Carefree Lane Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SCHOOLS!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
655 Indian Ridge Drive
655 Indian Ridge Dr, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1844 sqft
EXECUTIVE RANCH! 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windfield
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. • 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. • The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. • 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Brook
790 SE Harper Drive
790 Southeast Harper Drive, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1564 sqft
790 SE Harper Drive Available 09/14/20 4 Bedroom home in Waukee - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Waukee with a 2 car garage. This one and a half story home features a 1st-floor master with are an additional 2 bedrooms on the upper level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Crossing Townhomes
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
1320 SE Florence Dr
1320 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
995 sqft
***12 months rent free after successfully satisfying the first 11 months of rent payments!** Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263. This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
1340 SE Bishop Drive
1340 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1467 sqft
Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 2 Car Garage Attached - 1467 Square Feet - Granite - All Appliances Included - Patio - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
10 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16734 Maple St
16734 Maple St, Clive, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1854 sqft
16734 Maple St Available 09/15/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath ranch style New Construction in Clive - Check out this amazing single family new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in the Waukee school district! Walking distance to Schuler Elementary.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
2179 Ridgeview Circle
2179 Ridgeview Circle, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location 2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1999 Sq Footage: 1246 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
9035 Coneflower Dr
9035 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9035 Coneflower Dr in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
1048 Opal Way
1048 Opal Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1158 sqft
The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes feature: - 2 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Attached 2-Car Garage - 1,158 Square Feet - All appliances included - Granite - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
Similar Pages
Waukee 1 BedroomsWaukee 2 BedroomsWaukee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaukee 3 BedroomsWaukee Apartments with Balcony
Waukee Apartments with GarageWaukee Apartments with GymWaukee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaukee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaukee Apartments with Parking