Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with parking

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
$
18 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Waukee
835 NE Redwood Boulevard, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1368 sqft
Residential community west of Des Moines and just blocks from Grant Ragan Elementary School. Spacious living areas with vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$850
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1137 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Downtown Waukee
Country Court
395 4th St, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Featuring large living spaces, open floor plans, and a simple, centralized location, this development is walking distance from the YMCA and local farmer's market. Amenities include ample closets, new kitchens, and a full appliance package.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1247 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midwest Country Estates
Midwest Country Estates
1060 Newport Ct, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1440 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC JUST WAITING FOR YOU. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan of the living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen has a large island with additional seating.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grant Park
390 SE Rosenkranz
390 Rosenkranz Drive, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2141 sqft
390 SE Rosenkranz Available 09/15/20 Fantastic 3 or 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story home!! - Water view from porch.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1355 SE Florence Drive #512
1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
968 sqft
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is conveniently off University in a secure access building.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windfield
570 Carefree Lane
570 Carefree Lane, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1919 sqft
570 Carefree Lane Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SCHOOLS!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
655 Indian Ridge Drive
655 Indian Ridge Dr, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1844 sqft
EXECUTIVE RANCH! 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windfield
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. • 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. • The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. • 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Brook
790 SE Harper Drive
790 Southeast Harper Drive, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1564 sqft
790 SE Harper Drive Available 09/14/20 4 Bedroom home in Waukee - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Waukee with a 2 car garage. This one and a half story home features a 1st-floor master with are an additional 2 bedrooms on the upper level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stratford Crossing Townhomes
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
1320 SE Florence Dr
1320 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
995 sqft
***12 months rent free after successfully satisfying the first 11 months of rent payments!** Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263. This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1340 SE Bishop Drive
1340 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1467 sqft
Cove at Kettlestone Townhomes in Waukee feature: - 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 2 Car Garage Attached - 1467 Square Feet - Granite - All Appliances Included - Patio - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
10 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$925
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001
8610 Ep True Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - This 2 bedroom townhome in West Des Moines has a 2 car attached garage. The living room area features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16734 Maple St
16734 Maple St, Clive, IA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1854 sqft
16734 Maple St Available 09/15/20 Amazing 5 Bedroom 3 Bath ranch style New Construction in Clive - Check out this amazing single family new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home in the Waukee school district! Walking distance to Schuler Elementary.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2179 Ridgeview Circle
2179 Ridgeview Circle, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location 2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1999 Sq Footage: 1246 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1048 Opal Way
1048 Opal Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1158 sqft
The Village at Maple Bend Townhomes feature: - 2 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Attached 2-Car Garage - 1,158 Square Feet - All appliances included - Granite - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waukee, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waukee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

