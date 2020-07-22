/
beaverdale
182 Apartments for rent in Beaverdale, Des Moines, IA
34 Units Available
The Village at Westchester
5413 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
1074 sqft
A unique space on 23 acres of park-like land. Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck. Fireplaces available. Within the Johnston School District. Apartments offer large closets and spacious layouts.
10 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
1 Unit Available
4119 Beaver Crest Drive
4119 Beaver Crest Drive, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
504 sqft
Available to show July 28, 2020 One of the original farm homes in Beaverdale, this charming 1 bedroom home is surrounded by established trees.
Results within 1 mile of Beaverdale
1 Unit Available
Chetwynd Place
3517 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$785
900 sqft
10 Units Available
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
4 Units Available
The Drake
1260 34th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
395 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
693 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Drake Apartments is Des Moines, Iowa’s choice for convenient living. We offer a wide choice of rental options including one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
5 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
740 sqft
1 Unit Available
2318 56th Street
2318 56th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
921 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5932926)
1 Unit Available
1101 26th ST
1101 26th Street, Des Moines, IA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Drake Area 6 bedroom 3 bath Home - Students welcome - Only 1 block to Drake in a nice residential neighborhood. This home has 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. Central air and heat. Off street parking and a garage is also available.
1 Unit Available
3310 54th Street
3310 54th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1315 sqft
3310 54th Street Available 08/30/20 Beautiful Brick Home for Rent in Des Moines - This charming brick 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has beautiful hardwood floors, a dry basement, and lots of storage. This home also includes a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement.
1 Unit Available
4417 University Ave
4417 University Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1482 sqft
SECOND STORY APARTMENT!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
5211 Ovid Avenue, Des Moines Iowa
5211 Ovid Avenue, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1231 sqft
LEASE TO OWN!!! - This awesome 1.5 story is freshly remodeled and can be your next home! A perfect combination of classic finishes and a spacious traditional floor plan.
4 Units Available
1217 24th St
1217 24th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$695
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Unit Available
4807 Aurora Avenue
4807 Aurora Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
1333 22nd St
1333 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
575 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit has excellent living space; with a huge 234 sq foot living area, 130 sq foot kitchen and the main bedroom at 125 square feet it makes for a comfortable environment! Utilities are tenant responsibility on a Ratio Utility
1 Unit Available
4124 Lower Beaver Rd
4124 Lower Beaver Road, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
BRICK!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Beaverdale - CALL TODAY!! (515) 996-4488 https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Beaverdale
28 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
14 Units Available
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$830
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
19 Units Available
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
885 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
1 Unit Available
Urban Green
7715 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
A unique community in a quiet location, this beautiful development features balconies or patios on each unit, complete appliance packages, cable connections, and granite countertops in some unit. Walk to nearby trails and public transit.
1 Unit Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
30 Units Available
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1057 sqft
