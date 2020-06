Amenities

Remodeled Centrally-located 3 BED HOUSE - Check out the virtual tour --> http://ow.ly/jv1y50wHPq9

This centrally-located 3BR / 1BA home is just minutes away from the shops and unique eateries on Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines University and Clinic, Drake University, downtown Des Moines and a variety of public parks! There's even easy access to I-235.



Recently remodeled!!!

Amenities include:

+K itchen appliances

+ Off street parking

+ Fenced backyard with patio area

+ Airy front porch

+ On-site laundry hookups.



No pets allowed. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Furniture not included.



