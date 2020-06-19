All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

1804 E 14th St

1804 East 14th Street · (952) 470-8888
Location

1804 East 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50316
Union Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Come and enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent. You will enjoy the tall ceilings, open living room area, dining and large kitchen. Backyard is fenced in for privacy. Basement is open for storage and has washer/dryer hookup. In addition to rent, there will be $15 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. No Smoking, No Pets Credit and Background Check required. Application fee $40/adult, Deposit pends on background and credit. Prior to any in-person showings, all interested parties will be pre-screen to verify showings. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 E 14th St have any available units?
1804 E 14th St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 E 14th St have?
Some of 1804 E 14th St's amenities include w/d hookup, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 E 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1804 E 14th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 E 14th St pet-friendly?
No, 1804 E 14th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 1804 E 14th St offer parking?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not offer parking.
Does 1804 E 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 E 14th St have a pool?
Yes, 1804 E 14th St has a pool.
Does 1804 E 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 E 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 E 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
