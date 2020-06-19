1804 E 14th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool

Come and enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent. You will enjoy the tall ceilings, open living room area, dining and large kitchen. Backyard is fenced in for privacy. Basement is open for storage and has washer/dryer hookup. In addition to rent, there will be $15 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment. No Smoking, No Pets Credit and Background Check required. Application fee $40/adult, Deposit pends on background and credit. Prior to any in-person showings, all interested parties will be pre-screen to verify showings. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa