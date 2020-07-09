Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

214 SE 2nd Street Available 07/31/20 LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B2uZWQY75jr



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This 3 bedroom home in Ankeny has an extra-large 2 car detached garage. The entry opens to a large living room with large windows and newer carpet. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. All three bedrooms, on the main level, are a good size with connecting closets. The full bathroom is located just off the hallway for convenience. The basement is finished with a large family room, an additional flex living space, and a laundry room. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5880751)