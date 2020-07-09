All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

214 SE 2nd Street

214 Southeast 2nd Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Southeast 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA 50021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 SE 2nd Street · Avail. Jul 31

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
214 SE 2nd Street Available 07/31/20 LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B2uZWQY75jr

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 3 bedroom home in Ankeny has an extra-large 2 car detached garage. The entry opens to a large living room with large windows and newer carpet. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. All three bedrooms, on the main level, are a good size with connecting closets. The full bathroom is located just off the hallway for convenience. The basement is finished with a large family room, an additional flex living space, and a laundry room. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5880751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 SE 2nd Street have any available units?
214 SE 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 SE 2nd Street have?
Some of 214 SE 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 SE 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 SE 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 SE 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 SE 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 214 SE 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 214 SE 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 214 SE 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 SE 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 SE 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 214 SE 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 SE 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 214 SE 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 SE 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 SE 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 SE 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 SE 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
