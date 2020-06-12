/
2 bedroom apartments
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
Come home to Ashbrooke Apartments in the rapidly growing Ankeny, Iowa. The community is conveniently located off of I-35, and offers convenient access to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and DMACC.
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
888 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th.
1702 NW Pine Rd
1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042 Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups.
3114 SE Grant Street
3114 Southeast Grant Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
2016 NW 10th Street
2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath Second floor laundry
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room.
4003 NE Gardenia Lane
4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
4003 NE Gardenia Lane Available 07/21/20 2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3
1303 Southeast Delaware Avenue, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.
3023 SW Sharmin Lane
3023 Southwest Sharmin Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
3023 SW Sharmin Lane Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage.
3113 SW Arlan Ln
3113 Southwest Arlan Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
3113 SW Arlan Ln Available 06/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Towhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage. The main level has an open concept floorplan with an eat-in dining area.
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street - 1
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
- Rent - $900/month - Deposit = 1 month rent - Pets? No - What's included in rent? Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal - Please contact (515) 520-2422 for additional information or to schedule a tour
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.
1520 SW Westview Drive
1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Polk City Apartments
318 East Van Dorn Street, Polk City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
$750 Rent! Move in Ready! - Rent Ready Unit!! Newly painted!
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$745
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
