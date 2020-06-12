98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
Come home to Ashbrooke Apartments in the rapidly growing Ankeny, Iowa. The community is conveniently located off of I-35, and offers convenient access to restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and DMACC.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
888 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 NW Pine Rd
1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042 Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3114 SE Grant Street
3114 Southeast Grant Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 NW 10th Street
2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and bath Second floor laundry

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4003 NE Gardenia Lane
4003 Northeast Gardenia Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
4003 NE Gardenia Lane Available 07/21/20 2 CAR GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3
1303 Southeast Delaware Avenue, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
1303 SE Delaware Ave #3 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3023 SW Sharmin Lane
3023 Southwest Sharmin Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
3023 SW Sharmin Lane Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3113 SW Arlan Ln
3113 Southwest Arlan Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1056 sqft
3113 SW Arlan Ln Available 06/30/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Towhome in Ankeny - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Ankeny with a 2 car attached garage. The main level has an open concept floorplan with an eat-in dining area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street - 1
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
- Rent - $900/month - Deposit = 1 month rent - Pets? No - What's included in rent? Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal - Please contact (515) 520-2422 for additional information or to schedule a tour

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1520 SW Westview Drive
1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Village
8 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Polk City Apartments
318 East Van Dorn Street, Polk City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
$750 Rent! Move in Ready! - Rent Ready Unit!! Newly painted!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$745
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Meredith
2 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!

