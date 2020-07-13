/
pet friendly apartments
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Trilein Village by Artisan
417 NE Trilein Dr #306, Ankeny, IA
Studio
$650
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a carefully maintained green space and landscaped grounds, you can enjoy natural beauty right from your front door.
1 Unit Available
4006 NE 3rd Street
4006 NE 3rd St, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1501 sqft
4006 NE 3rd Street Available 08/25/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive
4203 Northwest Cedarwood Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1844 sqft
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive Available 09/04/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
4632 NE McDougal Lane
4632 Northeast Mcdougal Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1865 sqft
4632 NE McDougal Lane Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Ankeny. Walking in through the front door to a set of stairs.
1 Unit Available
214 SE 2nd Street
214 Southeast 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
214 SE 2nd Street Available 07/31/20 LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1617 SW White Birch Circle
1617 Southwest White Birch Circle, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
DMACC AREA!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: • 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached • First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and ½ bath • Second floor
1 Unit Available
213 NW Arlan Drive
213 Northwest Arlan Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
775 sqft
213 NW Arlan Drive Available 08/10/20 ANKENY BRICK!! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
2938 NW 40th Lane
2938 Northwest 40th Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1431 sqft
2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/15/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
230 NW College Ave
230 Northwest College Avenue, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Available 08/07/20 ECONOMICAL LIVING IN ANKENY! - Property Id: 211846 Affordable 1 BR 1 BA with FREE heat, water, sewer, and trash! Wall A/C, range, and fridge provided. Laundry in building. No Smoking. No dogs.
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail
1 Unit Available
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street - 1
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
- Rent - $900/month - Deposit = 1 month rent - Pets? No - What's included in rent? Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal - Please contact (515) 520-2422 for additional information or to schedule a tour
1 Unit Available
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.
1 Unit Available
2920 NW 20th Lane #206
2920 NW 20th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
- 1-Car Detached Garage Included - Deck/Patio - Granite - Wood Floors - Ceiling Fans - All Appliances Included - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1 Unit Available
1520 SW Westview Drive
1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
1 Unit Available
4914 NE Milligan Lane
4914 Northeast Milligan Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
- Patio Style Townhome - 2 - Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - Cable and Internet Included -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total.
1 Unit Available
222 NW College Ave
222 Northwest College Avenue, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Available 08/07/20 FREE HEAT, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!!! - Property Id: 217343 Affordable Ankeny 1 BR 1 BA upper level apartment with water, sewer, trash, and heat ALL FREE! Wall air conditioning unit, fridge, and range included.
1 Unit Available
2028 SW Chautauqua Ln
2028 SW Chautauqua Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1445 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Prairie Trail Townhome - Property Id: 317117 Beautiful new construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and oversized 2 car garage townhome available July 15, 2020 in Prairie Trail on Chautauqua Park.
1 Unit Available
1706 NW Pine Rd
1706 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
Available 08/07/20 UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 317990 Available for move in August 10th.
