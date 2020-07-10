/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
68 Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive
4203 Northwest Cedarwood Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1844 sqft
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive Available 09/04/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
4632 NE McDougal Lane
4632 Northeast Mcdougal Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1865 sqft
4632 NE McDougal Lane Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Ankeny. Walking in through the front door to a set of stairs.
1 Unit Available
2712 NW 44th Street
2712 Northwest 44th Street, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2041 sqft
2712 NW 44th Street Available 07/15/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: • 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached • First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and ½ bath • Second floor
1 Unit Available
2938 NW 40th Lane
2938 Northwest 40th Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1431 sqft
2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/15/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
5116 NE Briarwood Drive
5116 Northeast Briarwood Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1306 sqft
5116 NE Briarwood Drive Available 07/30/20 REMODELED!! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent! We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
1 Unit Available
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2063 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail
1 Unit Available
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.
1 Unit Available
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1422 sqft
- 2-Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - All Appliances Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
1 Unit Available
4914 NE Milligan Lane
4914 Northeast Milligan Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
- Patio Style Townhome - 2 - Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - Cable and Internet Included -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total.
1 Unit Available
222 NW College Ave
222 Northwest College Avenue, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
Available 08/07/20 FREE HEAT, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!!! - Property Id: 217343 Affordable Ankeny 1 BR 1 BA upper level apartment with water, sewer, trash, and heat ALL FREE! Wall air conditioning unit, fridge, and range included.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
Verified
6 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified
27 Units Available
East
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1426 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
5 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
3 Units Available
East
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Contact for Availability
Central
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Verified
11 Units Available
Beaverdale
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$830
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Central
Winwood
6031 Meadow Crest Dr, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Just off I-80 and I-35 near Jordan Creek Town Center, Saylorville Lake, and the Iowa Event Center. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and private entrances. Certified crime-free housing community.
1 Unit Available
Lower Beaver
3948 43rd Street
3948 43rd Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1661 sqft
3948 43rd Street Available 07/17/20 UNIQUE!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Beaverdale - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
