1 bedroom apartments
54 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$756
572 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 Unit Available
1927 NW Hickory Ln
1927 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Large 1 bedroom- hickory lane apartments - Property Id: 222451 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.
1 Unit Available
2021 NW Hickory Ln 11
2021 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Nice remodeled large 1 bedroom - Property Id: 213406 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.
1 Unit Available
2013 NW Hickory Ln
2013 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Green Tree Village Apartments - Property Id: 214535 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
776 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
East Village
10 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Beaverdale
12 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3420 Oxford St
3420 Oxford Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$650
560 sqft
This 1BR/1BA apartment located in the Highland Park neighborhood in Des Moines is available for rent. This apartment is located within walking distance of Park Fair Mall on Euclid Ave in Des Moines.
Results within 10 miles of Ankeny
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$950
839 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
8 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
561 sqft
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$973
677 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
