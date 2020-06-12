/
3 bedroom apartments
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA
$
9 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1609 NW 2nd Street
1 Unit Available
1609 NW 2nd Street
1609 Northwest 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
1 Unit Available
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
2712 NW 44th Street
1 Unit Available
2712 NW 44th Street
2712 Northwest 44th Street, Ankeny, IA
2712 NW 44th Street Available 07/10/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 2.
757 NE Spring Street
1 Unit Available
757 NE Spring Street
757 Northeast Spring Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1918 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2,5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
216 NE Chalet Lane
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.
2938 NW 40th Lane
1 Unit Available
2938 NW 40th Lane
2938 Northwest 40th Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1431 sqft
2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
1 Unit Available
1102 SE Innsbruck Dr
1102 Southeast Innsbruck Drive, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1620 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
208 NE Chalet LN
1 Unit Available
208 NE Chalet LN
208 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
208 NE Chalet LN Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Ankeny Townhome - Walk into a spacious living area, complemented by a cozy fireplace, a walkout balcony, and built in surround sound.
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 06/22/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
1 Unit Available
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2063 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail
403 Northwest Reinhart Drive
1 Unit Available
403 Northwest Reinhart Drive
403 Northwest Reinhart Drive, Ankeny, IA
- Pets allowed? No - Security Deposit = 1 months rent - All appliances included - Single Family Home - Rent = $2,500/per month. - No pets allowed. - Security Deposit = 1 months rent - All appliances will be included - Single Family Home
125 Northwest Reinhart Drive
1 Unit Available
125 Northwest Reinhart Drive
125 Northwest Reinhart Drive, Ankeny, IA
Townhomes at Piper 4 bed, 3 bath, 2-car garage, deck, finished basement.
2920 NW 20th Lane #206
1 Unit Available
2920 NW 20th Lane #206
2920 NW 20th Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
- 1-Car Detached Garage Included - Deck/Patio - Granite - Wood Floors - Ceiling Fans - All Appliances Included - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1 Unit Available
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1422 sqft
- 2-Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - All Appliances Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
4914 NE Milligan Lane
1 Unit Available
4914 NE Milligan Lane
4914 Northeast Milligan Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
- Patio Style Townhome - 2 - Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - Cable and Internet Included -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total.
Results within 1 mile of Ankeny
Sunnybrook MHC
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook MHC
5975 Northeast Berwick Drive, Polk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,131
1344 sqft
SAY HELLO TO YOUR NEW HOME! NEW 3 Bed/2 bath open floorplan homes come with Central Air, Whirlpool gas stove, large refrigerator, and built-in microwave. Never hand wash dishes again with this Whirlpool dishwasher.
1203 NE Windsor Drive #204
1 Unit Available
1203 NE Windsor Drive #204
1203 NE Windsor Dr, Polk County, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1237 sqft
- Trash Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Granite Counter tops - Stainless Steel Appliances - Ceiling Fans - Decks/Patios - Storage Space - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
Cadence
$
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1355 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Residences at 62W
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
The Scott at East Village Apartments
East Village
8 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
