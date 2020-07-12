Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ankeny apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Trilein Village by Artisan
417 NE Trilein Dr #306, Ankeny, IA
Studio
$650
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a carefully maintained green space and landscaped grounds, you can enjoy natural beauty right from your front door.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4006 NE 3rd Street
4006 NE 3rd St, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1501 sqft
4006 NE 3rd Street Available 08/25/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive
4203 Northwest Cedarwood Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1844 sqft
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive Available 09/04/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$810
888 sqft
Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in within one week of approved application.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 **Special** Next approved applicant receives half off 1st and last months rent with 13 month lease! Apply on Turbotenant.com to PROPERTY ID: 260642! Large 2 Bed 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4632 NE McDougal Lane
4632 Northeast Mcdougal Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1865 sqft
4632 NE McDougal Lane Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Ankeny - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in Ankeny. Walking in through the front door to a set of stairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2071 Southwest Cascade Falls Drive
2071 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 SE 2nd Street
214 Southeast 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
912 sqft
214 SE 2nd Street Available 07/31/20 LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1617 SW White Birch Circle
1617 Southwest White Birch Circle, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
DMACC AREA!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 NE 7th Ln
1111 NE 7th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
Two Master Bedroom-Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 277788 Available Now: • 2 Master Bedrooms, each with full Private bathroom attached • First floor has an Open floor plan with a large Living room, Dining area, Kitchen and ½ bath • Second floor

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
944 NE Otter Ridge Circle
944 Northeast Otter Ridge Circle, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1974 sqft
944 NE Otter Ridge Circle Available 08/31/20 3 Bedroom 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 3 car garage. This home has hardwood floors in the entryway, kitchen, and hall. Carpet throughout the bedrooms and living room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 NE Chalet Lane
216 Northeast Chalet Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1580 sqft
216 NE Chalet Lane Available 07/17/20 NORTH ANKENY!! 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1219 NE Windsor Dr #107
1219 Northeast Windsor Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1091 sqft
Windsor Village Condos feature: 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Off Street Parking Deck / Patio On-Suite Master Bath Walk-In Closet Hardwood Floors Granite Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Stacking Washer / Dryer In-Unit All Appliances Included Ask

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2920 NW 20th Lane #206
2920 NW 20th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
- 1-Car Detached Garage Included - Deck/Patio - Granite - Wood Floors - Ceiling Fans - All Appliances Included - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1422 sqft
- 2-Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - All Appliances Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1520 SW Westview Drive
1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1315 sqft
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4914 NE Milligan Lane
4914 Northeast Milligan Lane, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1269 sqft
- Patio Style Townhome - 2 - Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - Cable and Internet Included -Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2028 SW Chautauqua Ln
2028 SW Chautauqua Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1445 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Prairie Trail Townhome - Property Id: 317117 Beautiful new construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and oversized 2 car garage townhome available July 15, 2020 in Prairie Trail on Chautauqua Park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1706 NW Pine Rd
1706 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
Available 08/07/20 UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 317990 Available for move in August 10th.
City Guide for Ankeny, IA

Welcome to Ankeny, a friendly Iowa town with a lot to offer in terms of apartments rental options. Now let’s start sifting through these classifieds so we can find you the home of your dreams!

Ankeny is located about 10 miles north of Des Moines and is largely considered a suburb of the city. Ankeny’s primary industry is centered on the John Deere plant located in the southwest portion of town. Additionally, many Ankeny residents commute to the economic center of Des Moines for work.

Ankeny is very suburban in the sense that it has seen a lot of development in the past 50 or so years. There’s a small historical district located in the city center, with a few mom and pop type shops and older homes, but the majority of the city has been developed since the 1960s. This means that there are plenty of newer apartment complexes, condominiums and townhomes for your renting pleasure. It also means that most of your shopping, dining and nightlife will happen in big box stores and chain restaurants located in the malls and shopping centers of Ankeny. Don’t fret, though! If you’re looking for independently owned shops and restaurants, you’re just a 15-minute drive from Des Moines.

The center of town is located at the intersection of Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street. These two roads divide the town into quadrants, with each quadrant having its own unique character. The type of rental you want will probably determine which section of town you end up in.

The southern portions of town are where you’ll see some of the older 1960s development. Affordable apartment complexes and the occasional rental home are typically what you’ll find available. The southeastern portion of town generally has more rentals, but you can find the odd apartment on the west side, as well. Two bedroom properties in this area tend to range from $500-$700 per month.

There’s plenty of newer development in the northern part of town. Here, you’ll find a lot of townhomes, newer apartment complexes and condominiums, particularly in the area around Saylorville Lake. Many of these newer apartments offer great amenities, including swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. Additionally, these developments will usually offer more in the way of flexible leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms in the north skew on the slightly more expensive side than southern rentals, generally ranging from $600-$800.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Ankeny, either. Though some rentals may have limitations on the number or size of pets, you can frequently find apartments that will accept furry friends of all kinds. Remember to ask your landlord prior to signing the lease to avoid any hairy situations (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

So welcome to Ankeny, dear Internet renter! Enjoy all the suburban comforts this Des Moines area city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ankeny, IA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ankeny apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

