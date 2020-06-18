All apartments in Waipahu
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

94-049 Waipahu Street

94-049 Waipahu St · (808) 754-8926
Location

94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready. All new energy savng appliances, A/C, lighting fixtures are all energy efficient for lower utility bills. Beautiful butcher block island top that is specially treated for daily use,also includes bar stools. Beautiful vinyl laminate flooring, carpeted in bedrooms, Ceiling Fans. Community laundry facilities and beautiful pool area.Close to restaurants, grocery stores, banks, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-049 Waipahu Street have any available units?
94-049 Waipahu Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-049 Waipahu Street have?
Some of 94-049 Waipahu Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-049 Waipahu Street currently offering any rent specials?
94-049 Waipahu Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-049 Waipahu Street pet-friendly?
No, 94-049 Waipahu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipahu.
Does 94-049 Waipahu Street offer parking?
Yes, 94-049 Waipahu Street does offer parking.
Does 94-049 Waipahu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-049 Waipahu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-049 Waipahu Street have a pool?
Yes, 94-049 Waipahu Street has a pool.
Does 94-049 Waipahu Street have accessible units?
No, 94-049 Waipahu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94-049 Waipahu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-049 Waipahu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-049 Waipahu Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-049 Waipahu Street has units with air conditioning.
