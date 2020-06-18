94-049 Waipahu Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready. All new energy savng appliances, A/C, lighting fixtures are all energy efficient for lower utility bills. Beautiful butcher block island top that is specially treated for daily use,also includes bar stools. Beautiful vinyl laminate flooring, carpeted in bedrooms, Ceiling Fans. Community laundry facilities and beautiful pool area.Close to restaurants, grocery stores, banks, and public transportation.