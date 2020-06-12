/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Makaha, HI
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-956 Hanalei Street - #D
84-956 Hanalei Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
500 sqft
Property Address 84-956 Hanalei Street #D, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808)450-0300 rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com apiproperties.managebuilding.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-704 Fricke Street
84-704 Fricke Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
701 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath beach cottage settled on a corner lot of ovver 10,0-00 sq ft. Home has 2 large additions to use as extra bonus rooms- storage, flop room family room, bedroom...etc.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1075 Farrington Highway
84-1075 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
976 sqft
Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this quaint beach front rental in Makaha. Only a mile down the road from the famous surf of Makaha beach. Your backyard is quite literally the beach! Very quiet and private, fall asleep to the sound of the ocean.
Results within 1 mile of Makaha
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C
84-688 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
815 sqft
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #176C Available 07/01/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two bedroom, one bathroom partly furnished condominium with one assigned parking stall.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans,
Results within 5 miles of Makaha
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-046 Pokai Bay Street
86-046 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
600 sqft
This is an ocean side 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex that features; Stove, fridge & washer hook-up with laundry line. Carport with tandem style parking. Close to the bus line. Section 8 may be considered if qualified. Water/sewer included up to $150.
Results within 10 miles of Makaha
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
724 KAKALA ST # 2004
724 Kakala St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1036 sqft
MEHANA AT KAPOLEI - 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING - SECTION 8 OK !! " PETS WELCOME. " FENCED IN YARD. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203
68-025 Apuhihi St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
519 sqft
68-025 Apuhihi St. Apt 203 Available 07/01/20 2br/1ba Apartment on the North Shore (HIPPM) - Tenant occupied, available 07/01/2020! Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106
92-1163 Palahia St, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
796 sqft
Westview @ Makakilo 2/2/2 Pet Nego - Westview at Makakilo 2/2/2 townhome, single level enclosed yard with covered lanai and partial ocean view.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished Condo In Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-123 Helelua Street
87-123 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
666 sqft
Kahe Kai cute 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom w/ ocean view. Water, sewer, & gas included. Close proximity to shopping center, schools, beaches, & Kapolei. Section 8 welcomed.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-024 Laau Paina Place
68-024 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
670 sqft
Wonderful cul-d-sac on the North Shore-Mokuleia...private beach access...great for fishing, diving,watersports! Located very close to the Polo field and Dillingham Ranch. This rental is a small 2/1 half of a duplex.
North Shore
1 Unit Available
68-355 Kikou Street
68-355 Kikou Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
4406 sqft
Incredible 2 acre Bali-Style estate just steps to a beautiful white sand beach. Located just 5 miles west of the Historic Haleiwa town with all its shops and restaurants. Perfect for a family looking for seclusion on the North Shore.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1
92-1072 Olani Street, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1 in Ko Olina. View photos, descriptions and more!
