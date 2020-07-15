/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Makakilo, HI
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1212 sqft
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Makakilo
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
2 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
540 Manawai Street Unit 504
540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1203 sqft
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
550 Kunehi Street
550 Kunehi Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1227 sqft
Townhome in Mehana Kapolei Available soon! Comfortable 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Kapolei and within walking distance to elemtary school and high school. Close to shopping with access to freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Makakilo
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1217 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/01/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-628 Lumiaina Street
94-628 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
958 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-123 Helelua Street
87-123 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
666 sqft
Kahe Kai cute 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom w/ ocean view. Water, sewer, & gas included. Close proximity to shopping center, schools, beaches, & Kapolei. Section 8 welcomed.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1041 Huluhulu Street
91-1041 Huluhulu Street, West Loch Estate, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
952 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath with 2 car garage sprinkler system Yard level lot quiet cul de sac Single level Located in West loch;
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1522 Aliinui Drive
92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
981 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy.
