Amenities
Property Address
84-956 Hanalei Street #D, Waianae, HI 96792
Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808)450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
apiproperties.managebuilding.com
Rental Terms
• Rent: $2,000/month
• Security Deposit: $2,000
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Electric, Water, and Sewer
• No smoking
• Pet friendly
Details
• 2BD/1BA single family dwelling
• Short walk to the beautiful beaches of Makaha
This unit is NOW available for showings!
Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!