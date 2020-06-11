Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Property Address

84-956 Hanalei Street #D, Waianae, HI 96792



Offered By

Asian Pacific Investments

(808)450-0300

rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com

apiproperties.managebuilding.com



Rental Terms

• Rent: $2,000/month

• Security Deposit: $2,000

• Available: NOW

• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)

• Minimum 1-Year Lease

• Utilities Included: Electric, Water, and Sewer

• No smoking

• Pet friendly



Details

• 2BD/1BA single family dwelling

• Short walk to the beautiful beaches of Makaha



This unit is NOW available for showings!



Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!