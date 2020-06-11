All apartments in Makaha
Makaha, HI
84-956 Hanalei Street - #D
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

84-956 Hanalei Street - #D

84-956 Hanalei Street · (808) 450-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-956 Hanalei Street, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Property Address
84-956 Hanalei Street #D, Waianae, HI 96792

Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808)450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
apiproperties.managebuilding.com

Rental Terms
• Rent: $2,000/month
• Security Deposit: $2,000
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Electric, Water, and Sewer
• No smoking
• Pet friendly

Details
• 2BD/1BA single family dwelling
• Short walk to the beautiful beaches of Makaha

This unit is NOW available for showings!

Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D have any available units?
84-956 Hanalei Street - #D has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D currently offering any rent specials?
84-956 Hanalei Street - #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D is pet friendly.
Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D offer parking?
Yes, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D does offer parking.
Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D have a pool?
No, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D does not have a pool.
Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D have accessible units?
No, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D does not have accessible units.
Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 84-956 Hanalei Street - #D does not have units with air conditioning.
