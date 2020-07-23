Apartment List
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Pointe, HI

2 bedroom apartments in Ocean Pointe are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bed...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1160 Kaileolea Dr. #2F3
91-1160 Kaileolea Drive, Ocean Pointe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1053 sqft
Ke Noho Kai At Ocean Pointe - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This three bedroom home provides the space of a single family home in a townhouse setting.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Pointe

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1209 Mikohu Street
91-1209 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
716 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 2:30 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1088 Laaulu Street
91-1088 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1121 sqft
Beautiful townhouse at the Arbors has an immaculate kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and infinite counter space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1091 Laaulu Street
91-1091 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1098 sqft
Nice Home available in Ewa Beach! 2 bed rooms and 2 full baths available on June 1! This home has plenty of space for a growing family. Please schedule to see today. Contact Courtney at 808-343-5325 or email stshmanagement@gmail.com.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I
91-290 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
811 sqft
91-290 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 6I Available 05/17/20 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 parking Townhouse - CALL WESLEY MAU FOR VIEWING @ (808) 383-6624 Tenant occupied, available on May 17, 2020 VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.

1 of 7

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1062 Mikohu St #4U
91-1062 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
716 sqft
Ewa Beach - Palm Villas II - 2 Bed/1 Bath/ 2 Parking -Upstairs unit - Ewa Gentry: Palm Villas II Townhome - Upstairs 2 bedroom/1.5 bath/ 2 Parking unit available. Laminate flooring. Washer dryer in unit. Window AC in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Pointe
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
34 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1217 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
162 Units Available
Ewa
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1115 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-510 Lumiaina Street
94-510 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
693 sqft
Address: 94-510 Lumiaina St. #C204 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 2 bathrooms Square Feet: 716 sq. ft. Rent: $1850.00 per month Security Deposit: $1850.00 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals. No smoking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
555 sqft
Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #909 Waipahu, HI 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 bathroom Square Feet: 555 Rent: $1650 per month Security Deposit: $1650 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st.
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
525 MANAWAI ST #906
525 Manawai St, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Kapolei Mehana - Two bedroom two and half bath town house with a one car garage and one uncovered parking stall. A beautiful newer community in Oahu's fast growing 2nd city of Kapolei. Near schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-915 Welo St. Unit 105
92-915 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
891 sqft
2br/1ba with AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS PET FRIENDLY (HIPPM) (Kapolei, Makakilo) - Available now! Call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 Check out our video tour: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-608 Lumiaina St #S202
94-608 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
796 sqft
94-608 Lumiaina St #S202 Available 08/10/20 Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking Townhouse at Parkglen in Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 796 sqft.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1163 Kamaaha Loop #13B
91-1163 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
780 sqft
91-1163 Kamaaha Loop #13B Available 08/01/20 2br/1.5ba Townhouse in Kulalani Village - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Ocean Pointe, HI

2 bedroom apartments in Ocean Pointe are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Ocean Pointe near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Ocean Pointe that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

