Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance garage parking on-site laundry clubhouse guest parking

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Under New Management June 2018! Oasis Townhomes is now proudly managed by Greystar. Aloha & welcome home to Oasis Townhomes located in historic Waipahu, Hawaii. Blending relaxation & sophistication to create the ideal place to come home to, you'll be excited each day to walk back in the door of your apartment. We are within walking distance to local shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment & a short 10 minute drive to the new Ka Makana Ali'i Shopping Center. With easy access to the H1 Freeway & Farrington Highway, your commute to work/school is sure to be quick & easy. Relax at poolside, work it out in the Gym, get down to business in the Business Center or enjoy your day at our Dog Park. Here at Oasis Townhomes our professional team personify the Aloha Spirit, providing warm & friendly service to make your stay an enjoyable one. Oasis ...