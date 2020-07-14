All apartments in Waipahu
Find more places like Oasis Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waipahu, HI
/
Oasis Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Oasis Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
94-207 Wipahu Street · (808) 518-3351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 bedrooms starting as low as $1,567 with $500 move in concession if you move in before 7/31/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Waipahu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 388 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 882 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oasis Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
guest parking
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Under New Management June 2018! Oasis Townhomes is now proudly managed by Greystar. Aloha & welcome home to Oasis Townhomes located in historic Waipahu, Hawaii. Blending relaxation & sophistication to create the ideal place to come home to, you'll be excited each day to walk back in the door of your apartment. We are within walking distance to local shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment & a short 10 minute drive to the new Ka Makana Ali'i Shopping Center. With easy access to the H1 Freeway & Farrington Highway, your commute to work/school is sure to be quick & easy. Relax at poolside, work it out in the Gym, get down to business in the Business Center or enjoy your day at our Dog Park. Here at Oasis Townhomes our professional team personify the Aloha Spirit, providing warm & friendly service to make your stay an enjoyable one. Oasis ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface Lot: Each unit includes one reserved parking stall. Additional reserved stalls are available for $100 each. Guest parking available on a first come first served basis for $5/day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oasis Townhomes have any available units?
Oasis Townhomes has 19 units available starting at $1,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oasis Townhomes have?
Some of Oasis Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oasis Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Oasis Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: 2 bedrooms starting as low as $1,567 with $500 move in concession if you move in before 7/31/2020.
Is Oasis Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Oasis Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Oasis Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Oasis Townhomes offers parking.
Does Oasis Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oasis Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oasis Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Oasis Townhomes has a pool.
Does Oasis Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Oasis Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Oasis Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Oasis Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Oasis Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oasis Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oasis Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waipahu 2 BedroomsWaipahu Apartments with Garage
Waipahu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaipahu Apartments with Parking
Waipahu Apartments with PoolHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity