2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
72 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waikele, HI
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-511 Lumiaina Street #N202
94-511 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
657 sqft
Great unit! 2Bd/1Ba on 2nd floor w/1 assigned parking stall at Mahi Ko at Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 657 sq ft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Reserved Lease Duration: 1 Year Deposit: $1675.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 1 mile of Waikele
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views - Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C. 1 PARKING STALL. Great Location.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.
Results within 5 miles of Waikele
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Dr #D-702
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
799 sqft
CATHEDRAL POINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - Spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath / 1 parking Apartment at Cathedral Point. 95-061 Waikalani Dr. #D702 Mililani. Unit includes refrigerator, range, & washer/dryer. Amenities include a pool & recreation center.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
