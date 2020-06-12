/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ko Olina, HI
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1207 sqft
92-1136-5 Olani Street Available 07/01/20 Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation on
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1045 Koio Dr F
92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1179 sqft
Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
724 KAKALA ST # 2004
724 Kakala St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1036 sqft
MEHANA AT KAPOLEI - 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING - SECTION 8 OK !! " PETS WELCOME. " FENCED IN YARD. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1053 Koio Dr. Unit F
92-1053 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
This beautiful ground floor townhouse is located in Koolina and comes with all major appliances and is well kept. Golf course, shopping, eateries, hotels not to mention the beautiful lagoons, and walking path.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1522 Aliinui Drive
92-1522 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
981 sqft
Beautiful Rental in Koolina! The 2 bedroom/2.1 Bath is located in a private community with no drive through traffic! The townhome is located on the last street at the end of the street for more privacy.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1
92-1072 Olani Street, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92-1072 Olani Street 1-3 - 1 in Ko Olina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
9 Units Available
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
668 sqft
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,416
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
30 Units Available
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1217 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106
92-1163 Palahia St, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
796 sqft
Westview @ Makakilo 2/2/2 Pet Nego - Westview at Makakilo 2/2/2 townhome, single level enclosed yard with covered lanai and partial ocean view.
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-123 Helelua Street
87-123 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
666 sqft
Kahe Kai cute 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom w/ ocean view. Water, sewer, & gas included. Close proximity to shopping center, schools, beaches, & Kapolei. Section 8 welcomed.
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
Waipahu
17 Units Available
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
716 sqft
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST.
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1189 PUAMAEOLE ST. #26/R
91-1189 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
717 sqft
Welcome - Save money on electricity w/gas appliances! Palm Villas - 2nd floor, corner end townhome, cable ready - 2 bedroom, 1/5 bathrooms, 2 car assigned parking (1 covered, 1 uncovered), tastefully remodeled with a butterscotch decorator paint
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/31/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-819 Puamaeole St #14S
91-819 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Fully renovated in Palm Court: 2-bed, 2-bath, with 2-parking now available June! - Enjoy living in the gated community of Palm Court in Ewa. Offering a 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-parking upstairs unit with a 190 sq ft.
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-677 Pohakupuna Rd Unit B1
91-677 Pohakupuna Road, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
804 sqft
Ewa Beach - Pohakupuna Rd - Plantation Style home with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. This unit just renovated!! Spacious and open kitchen with new cabinets, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, New refrigerator and oven. Outside Washer/dryer hookups.
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every
