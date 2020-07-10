/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Lahaina, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wahikuli Ahupua`a
113 Fleming Road #A
113 Fleming Road, Lahaina, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Three Bedroom House "A" - Three bedroom home in Lahaina, across the street from unobstructed fabulous ocean views.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Moalii Ahupua`a
28 E Kuu Aku Ln Unit 508
28 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
Bright and Sunny UNFURNISHED Townhouse 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath w/ Attached 1 Car Garage + 1 Designated Parking Space, 4 zone split A/C system, covered lanai, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, Mountain Views, Walk to Shopping, Restaurants, Front
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Paunau Ahupua`a
1034 Front St. #113
1034 Front Street, Lahaina, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,050
538 sqft
Furnished, in the heart of Lahaina 1bedroom 1 bath - Walk to town in 2 minutes, New Fujitsu a/c unit. newly remodeled. brand new quartz counter tops. washer/dryer in unit, 1 parking stall, wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Lahaina
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Honokowai Ahupua`a
3530 Lower Honoapiilani Road
3530 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1088 sqft
3bd/2ba Single Family in Honokowai - Newer home near shops and restaurants on Lower Honoapiilani Highway. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, cozy kitchen with upgraded appliances. Full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
2750 Kalapu Dr. #36
2750 Kalapu Drive, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Kaanapali International Colony Club - International Colony Club located in Kaanapali is just a short walk to the beach. Whalers Village, shopping and restaurants at your finger tips.
Results within 10 miles of Lahaina
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1724 sqft
NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area. this well kept town home , recently built, granite countertops, tile and carpet floors, great 2 story town home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
85 Kapi Lane #8-102
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1860 sqft
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.