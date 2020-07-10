/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM
137 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
5325 Liwai Street
5325 Liwai Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
880 sqft
Brand new and ready to move in! Upstairs 2 bedroom, one bath unit with open living area, open parking stall with lots of street parking. All new appliances to include refrigerator, stove, microwave, stack washer/dryer and split ac units in each room.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
119 Niuiki Circle
119 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3265 sqft
119 Niuiki Circle Available 09/03/20 Tropical Home w/Pool, Yard, Outdoor Lanai for Entertaining, & A/C. Hale Niuiki - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
520 Lunalilo Home Road #318,
520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1464 sqft
Modern Water Front Condo w/Gorgeous Views, A/C, Yard, & Shared Pool. Ohana Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
5687 Kalanianaole
5687 Kalaniana’Ole Highway, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$39,950
5103 sqft
Gorgeous Oceanfront Home w/Private Pool, Jacuzzi, & Sunset Views. Moana Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
6312 Ookala Pl
6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1890 sqft
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
7852 Makaaoa Place
7852 Makaaoa Place, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2100 sqft
A gated community at Queens Gate II, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2 car garage on the golf course. 2100 + sq. ft. living space, upgraded carpet, a/c in all rooms, washer, dryer, d/w. Fenced courtyard with deck, yard service included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1206 Laukahi Street A2
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedrooms in Kahala area - Property Id: 300721 Fully renovated 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swimming pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
915 Kahauloa Pl
915 Kahauloa Place, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2567 sqft
Large Tropical Modern Home w/Pool, Ocean / Koko Head Views, & A/C. Makani Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
176 Hanapepe Loop
176 Hanapepe Loop, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
8800 sqft
Private cove, Beach, Estate, Oceanfront, All-suite, Ultra luxurious, Ocean House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4540 Malia Street
4540 Malia Street, East Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
660 sqft
LARGE-BRIGHT-CLEAN-BREEZY - Lower Level in PRIVATE HOME
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
4980 Poola St
4980 Poola Street, East Honolulu, HI
5 Bedrooms
$7,855
1678 sqft
5bd/3ba Private Island Retreat Home w/ A/C & Ocean Views. Hale Poola - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
330 Honono St
330 Honono Street, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1316 sqft
Come see this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Hawai Kai home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
453 Portlock Rd
453 Portlock Road, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3339 sqft
Beachfront Estate w/Private Pool, Close to Dining, Shops, Golf: Maunalua Sunset - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1670 HALEKOA DRIVE
1670 Halekoa Drive, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1648 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views while enjoying you new home ! - WAIALAE NUI RIDGE! 3 BD, 2 BA, Single Family home plus EXTRA DETACHED STUDIO for in-laws/guests/office.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
250 Kawaihae Street 14F
250 Kawaihae Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly available! Large 2-bed/2-bath/2-parking (Hawaii Kai) - Spacious 1,644 SF 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo residence with 2 covered assigned parking spaces in the luxury building of Mt. Terrace available for lease.
1 of 8
Last updated April 17 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
580 Lunalilo Home Road
580 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1488 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with enclosed yard and patio Private, clean, nice neighbors, near everything. Beautiful resort like amenities to enjoy. Open Flowing Plan with 2 car enclosed garage. Full size washer and Dryer, granite counters, pull out cabinets etc.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
763 Kalanipuu Street - 1
763 Kalanipuu Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Comfortable freshly painted second floor level of a two story house. 3 bed, 1.5 bath with washer and dryer in downstairs. Street parking only. This unit is available for immediate rental with private showings upon request.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Hawaii Kai
988 Kaahue Street
988 Kaahue Street, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,399
2473 sqft
988 Kaahue Street Available 08/02/20 Fantastic Mariners Ridge home with views! PV panels! - Available August 5th! Hawaii Kai Mariner's Ridge Home - with electricity offset via PV system! 4 bedrooms 2 -1/2 bath plus a rear den/office off the master
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1420 Koko Head Ave.
1420 Koko Head Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1016 sqft
Unique 2Bd 1.5ba SFH - 1420 Koko Head Ave. Pet Negotiable- Must See!! - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4580 Aukai Ave
4580 ʻaukai Avenue, Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
3308 sqft
One block from beach, Estate, Open-air living, Kahala locale, Luxury, Hokulani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kaimuki
1034 22nd Avenue
1034 22nd Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1404 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1166 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
4970 Kilauea Ave
4970 Kilauea Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
624 sqft
Kahala - Waialae Gardens: A 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo apartment near Kahala Mall with 1 open parking stall. Condo features ocean views from your very own lanai.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waialae - Kahala
1026 Iiwi Street
1026 Iiwi Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1784 sqft
Vintage home with over 1784 Sq Ft of living space includes a private backyard with pool.
Similar Pages
East Honolulu 1 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 BedroomsEast Honolulu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Honolulu 3 BedroomsEast Honolulu Apartments with BalconyEast Honolulu Apartments with Garage
East Honolulu Apartments with GymEast Honolulu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Honolulu Apartments with ParkingEast Honolulu Apartments with PoolEast Honolulu Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Honolulu Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI