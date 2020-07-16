All apartments in Honolulu County
729 Kainalu Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

729 Kainalu Drive

729 North Kainalu Drive · (808) 256-1905
Location

729 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 729 Kainalu Drive · Avail. now

$5,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Kailua! - Spacious family home in excellent Kailua location, across from Kainalu Elementary School and short walk to beach. Easy access to H-3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Kailua Town. Upgraded interiors feature granite kitchen counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, travertine tile throughout living areas and wood flooring in all bedrooms. Two spacious living areas provide functional options. The home includes four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office and laundry room with stackable, large-capacity front-loading washer/dryer. The entry features wonderful etched-glass doors that may be left open for breezy trade winds to flow through the living space, keeping the home comfortable throughout the year. A covered back lanai leads to fully enclosed, landscaped garden. Electric (allowance), water/sewer, and landscape services are included with rent. Owners are seeking a long-term rental of 1-2 years. Additional rental on property (2nd floor one bedroom/one bath) with completely separate entry, no shared space.

Available July 25, 2020 at $5,200.00 per month and security deposit.

Call Corinne Souza at 808.561.9195 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4062798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Kainalu Drive have any available units?
729 Kainalu Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 Kainalu Drive have?
Some of 729 Kainalu Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Kainalu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
729 Kainalu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Kainalu Drive pet-friendly?
No, 729 Kainalu Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 729 Kainalu Drive offer parking?
No, 729 Kainalu Drive does not offer parking.
Does 729 Kainalu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Kainalu Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Kainalu Drive have a pool?
No, 729 Kainalu Drive does not have a pool.
Does 729 Kainalu Drive have accessible units?
No, 729 Kainalu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Kainalu Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Kainalu Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Kainalu Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Kainalu Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
