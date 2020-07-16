729 Kainalu Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Kailua! - Spacious family home in excellent Kailua location, across from Kainalu Elementary School and short walk to beach. Easy access to H-3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Kailua Town. Upgraded interiors feature granite kitchen counters, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, travertine tile throughout living areas and wood flooring in all bedrooms. Two spacious living areas provide functional options. The home includes four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office and laundry room with stackable, large-capacity front-loading washer/dryer. The entry features wonderful etched-glass doors that may be left open for breezy trade winds to flow through the living space, keeping the home comfortable throughout the year. A covered back lanai leads to fully enclosed, landscaped garden. Electric (allowance), water/sewer, and landscape services are included with rent. Owners are seeking a long-term rental of 1-2 years. Additional rental on property (2nd floor one bedroom/one bath) with completely separate entry, no shared space.



Available July 25, 2020 at $5,200.00 per month and security deposit.



Call Corinne Souza at 808.561.9195 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4062798)